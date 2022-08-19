FPS provides bond issue construction update

Project work is underway as Fremont Public Schools moves forward with the $123 million bond issue construction projects.

Voters passed the bond issue in September 2021.

Updates include:

Fremont High School/

Career and Technical

Education Center (CTE)

Geothermal wellfield installation work is underway at FHS and is set to continue through this fall. Geothermal well fields use the ground as a source to heat and cool a building, providing energy efficiency.

The Al Bahe gym bleacher replacement has an anticipated timeframe of spring 2023.

An early site package for various exterior improvements will be submitted to Hausmann Construction for bidding at the end of August.

The project team also will review the updated estimate this month to confirm the anticipated overall project scope and costs for the high school and CTE. The design team will continue to develop the drawings through October when final construction documents will be completed and initial exterior site construction is scheduled to start.

Washington, Howard and Clarmar elementary schools

Construction documents are completed and plans were to go to bid mid-August with a Sept. 1 bid date. Interested bidders have been contacted.

Milliken Park Elementary School

Phase 1 construction is underway. The geothermal well field has been completed. Cheever Construction has created temporary walls at the interior to separate the Phase 1 work areas from the rest of the building.

Demolition of the existing classrooms in the Phase 1 area is finished.

Construction will extend through December 2023 over multiple phases allowing use of the building during construction.

Lenihan Learning Center

The project was bid on July 22. The FPS board of education approved a contract with DR Anderson Constructors on July 26.

A pre-construction meeting took place Aug. 4.

The contractor is proceeding with the construction of temporary classroom space in the Main Street-East Meeting Room.

Construction within the Lenihan building is set to start this month with the overall project completed in July 2023.

Bell Field Elementary School

Elkhorn West Construction has started work on the Phase 1 roof repair project which will be completed in August 2022.

Scope and budget verification work is underway in preparation for the Phase 2 interior work. Design work for the Phase 2 interior work will take place this fall for bidding in December or January. Interior construction is scheduled to begin in May or June 2023.

Linden Elementary School

Scope and budget verification work is underway. Design work is starting this month in anticipation of bidding in January or February. Construction is set to begin in May or June 2023.

Johnson Crossing Academic Center

Scope and budget verification work is underway. Design work is beginning this month in anticipation of bidding in January or February. Construction is set to start in May or June.

“The projects continue to develop,” said Brad Dahl, associate superintendent. “The volatility in the construction market continues to be a challenge for our team as plans are developed, priced out and ultimately bid.”