FPS provides COVID-19 update as students enter Fall Break

Three students and five employees at Fremont Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Wednesday press release.

The eight positive tests brings the school district’s total number of positive cases to 40 since it began self-reporting cases in early August.

An additional 27 students and 10 staff members and employees are in quarantine.

FPS also provided an update on the number of students currently enrolled in the district’s virtual learning option. As of Wednesday, 607 students are enrolled in the virtual option — which represents around 12.7% of the district’s total student enrollment of 4,772.

FPS also partnered with Midland University to provide certified teachers and tutoring services to students participating in the school’s virtual learning option.

The first tutoring session with FHS students took place last Monday as they prepared for final exams.

“Students do not need to sign up, they simply show up to the video conference and the teacher assigns the student to a tutor from Midland University,” Brent Cudly, director of virtual learning, said in the press release. “Our tutors can help you with Seesaw and Canvas questions along with questions about schoolwork.”

Students across FPS began their fall break holiday on Thursday. The break will run through Oct. 13.

