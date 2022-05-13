FPS provides COVID-19 update, end of school year details

Four students and one staff member were absent in the Fremont Public Schools system on Friday due to a COVID-19 positive test.

In addition, one student was absent due to quarantining, because of close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of students absent for any illness on Friday was 98, FPS said in a prepared statement. The total certified teaching staff not at work Friday for any reason was 57.

FPS has approximately 5,000 students and 800 full- and part-time employees. It continues to monitor the COVID situation in the community closely.

The school district reminds the public to stay home if:

• You are sick.

• You have not been fever free for 24 hours without medication.

• You have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received your test results.

More detailed information regarding FPS protocol is on its website, under the Return to School 2021 page, https://fremonttigers.org/return-to-school-2021/.

As of Monday, May 9, the health department — which covers Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties — reported that there have been 33 COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, and 51 cases in the past 14 days.

Three Rivers has recorded 221 deaths from COVID. More information is available at threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19.

The last student day of school for FPS is on Thursday, May 19. Dismissal times are as follows: elementary schools, noon; Johnson Crossing Academic Center, 12:10 p.m.; Fremont Middle School, 12:20 p.m.; Fremont High School, 11 a.m.

Fremont High School’s Class of 2022 will graduate at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Wikert Event Center on the Midland University campus.

