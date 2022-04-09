FPS provides COVID-19 update

Fremont Public Schools had no students or staff absent on Friday due to a COVID-19 positive test.

Only one student was absent due to being in quarantine for exposure to the virus. No staff were absent due to quarantine.

FPS has approximately 5,000 students and 800 full- and part-time employees.

In a news release, the district reported that 117 students were absent Friday due to any illness. The number of certified teaching staff at work Friday due to any reason was 59.

FPS has been and continues to monitor the COVID situation in the community and schools closely.

The school district to remind the public to stay home if:

You are sick.

You have not been fever free for 24 hours without medication.

You have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received your test results.

More detailed information regarding FPS protocol is on its website, under the Return to School 2021 page, https://fremonttigers.org/return-to-school-2021/.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and at Three Rivers Public Health Department on Tuesdays and Fridays. More information is available at https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19.

