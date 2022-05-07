FPS provides COVID update

No students or staff were absent in the Fremont Public Schools system on Friday due to a COVID-19 positive test.

In addition, no students or staff were absent due to quarantining, because of close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of students absent for any illness on Friday was 97, FPS said in a prepared statement. The total certified teaching staff not at work Friday for any reason was 49.

FPS has approximately 5,000 students and 800 full- and part-time employees. It continues to monitor the COVID situation in the community closely.

The school district reminds the public to stay home if:

You are sick.

You have not been fever free for 24 hours without medication.

You have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received your test results.

More detailed information regarding FPS protocol is on its website, under the Return to School 2021 page, https://fremonttigers.org/return-to-school-2021/.

The last student day of school has been moved to Thursday, May 19.

FPS also reminds the public that COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and at Three Rivers Public Health Department.

As of Monday, May 2, the health department — which covers Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties — reported that a total of 57,001 people have been tested for COVID in this three-county area and 18,800 people have tested positive for it.

In the past 14 days, there have been 39 cases; 17 cases in the past seven days alone.

Three Rivers has recorded 221 deaths from COVID.

More information is available at threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19.

