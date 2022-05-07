FPS provides COVID update

No students or staff were absent in the Fremont Public Schools system on Friday due to a COVID-19 positive test.
In addition, no students or staff were absent due to quarantining, because of close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The total number of students absent for any illness on Friday was 97, FPS said in a prepared statement. The total certified teaching staff not at work Friday for any reason was 49.
FPS has approximately 5,000 students and 800 full- and part-time employees. It continues to monitor the COVID situation in the community closely.
The school district reminds the public to stay home if:
- You are sick.
- You have not been fever free for 24 hours without medication.
- You have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received your test results.
More detailed information regarding FPS protocol is on its website, under the Return to School 2021 page, https://fremonttigers.org/return-to-school-2021/.
The last student day of school has been moved to Thursday, May 19.
FPS also reminds the public that COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and at Three Rivers Public Health Department.
As of Monday, May 2, the health department — which covers Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties — reported that a total of 57,001 people have been tested for COVID in this three-county area and 18,800 people have tested positive for it.
In the past 14 days, there have been 39 cases; 17 cases in the past seven days alone.
Three Rivers has recorded 221 deaths from COVID.
More information is available at threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19.