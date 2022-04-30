FPS provides COVID update

Fremont Public Schools saw a slight increase in COVID-related cases this week.

Four students were not in school Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test. Last week, two students weren’t in school for this reason.

FPS reported that four students weren’t in school Friday due to quarantine for exposure to the virus.

The total number of students absent for any illness was 111 — down from 134 the week before.

No employees were absent due to either a positive COVID-19 test or due to a quarantine for exposure. The total number of teaching staff not at work Friday for any reason was 84 — up from 33 the previous week.

FPS has approximately 5,000 students and 800 full- and part-time employees. It continues to monitor the situation in the community and schools closely.

More detailed information regarding FPS protocol is on its website, under the Return to School 2021 page fremonttigers.org/return-to-school-2021/.

The FPS continues to urge people to stay home if:

You are sick.

You have not been fever free for 24 hours without medication.

You have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received your test results.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and at Three Rivers Public Health Department. More information is available at threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19.

As the close of the school year approaches, FPS has used only one inclement weather day to date.

Thus, FPS potentially has a contract day to reduce. During the past eight years, the school calendar has been developed and adopted to include two days at the beginning of the school year for teacher work days.

These days count as contract days and are designed to compensate for inclement weather days within the calendar.

Should the district not utilize any additional contract days for inclement weather an adjustment will be made to the end of the year calendar by one day and conclude with the last student day on May 19 and a teacher work day on May 20.

