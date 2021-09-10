FPS provides COVID update

Individuals exposed through an epi-link contact – meaning three or more positive cases in the same cohort – who are fully vaccinated, have had COVID-19 in the past 90 day, or are wearing a mask while in school and engaged in activities, will no longer be required to stay home from school as long as they do not have COVID-19 symptoms - loss of taste and smell; sudden onset of persistent cough or shortness of breath – and wear a mask for the 14 days following exposure.

More detailed information regarding these guidelines are on the FPS website, under the Return to School 2021 page. Visit https://fremonttigers.org/return-to-school-2021/

A reminder: When at away sporting events, visitors must follow that host school’s protocols. For example, Omaha Public Schools and schools in Lancaster County are requiring masks for all indoor events. Lincoln Public Schools is using an online ticket system for admittance and will have a cash option at the door.

Another reminder: Bond issue ballots were mailed on Aug. 26. This is a mail-in/carry-in only election.

Ballots are due back to the County Clerk by 5 p.m. Sept. 14 in each respective county by mail or hand delivery.

