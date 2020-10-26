FPS provides COVID update

Fremont Public Schools recently provided several COVID-related updates.

Four students and five employees were not in school Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test, FPS said in a press release.

The release also stated that 44 students and 10 employees were not in school that day due to being in quarantine.

FPS doesn’t release information by school or grade level in an effort to not share information that is personally identifiable.

The district also released enrollment numbers for students taking part in the virtual learning environment.

As of Friday, 451 students were enrolled in the virtual school option. This represents about 9.44% of the overall student enrollment of 4,776.

This is a slight decrease from FPS data released on Oct. 16—when 487 students—or 10 percent—were enrolled in online learning.

The district supports online and in-class students by providing tutoring services.

It has partnered with Midland University to provide certified teachers from FPS, future teachers from MU and other Midland students with knowledge of various content areas.