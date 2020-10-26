FPS provides COVID update

Fremont Public Schools recently provided several COVID-related updates.
Four students and five employees were not in school Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test, FPS said in a press release.
The release also stated that 44 students and 10 employees were not in school that day due to being in quarantine.
FPS doesn’t release information by school or grade level in an effort to not share information that is personally identifiable.
The district also released enrollment numbers for students taking part in the virtual learning environment.
As of Friday, 451 students were enrolled in the virtual school option. This represents about 9.44% of the overall student enrollment of 4,776.
This is a slight decrease from FPS data released on Oct. 16—when 487 students—or 10 percent—were enrolled in online learning.
The district supports online and in-class students by providing tutoring services.
It has partnered with Midland University to provide certified teachers from FPS, future teachers from MU and other Midland students with knowledge of various content areas.
Students are able to receive one-on-one tutoring in a breakout room in a Zoom video conference. FPS offers a morning session from 8-11 a.m. and an evening session from 6-9 p.m. each Monday and Thursday. High school tutoring is now available only in the evenings.
The FPS release also stated that Three Rivers Public Health Department, working with area school districts, continues to analyze data related to exposures at school and, to date, has not had a single positive test due to transmission at school when all parties were wearing mask. The district continues to identify ways to strengthen protocols and keep students and staff safe.
“We need to remain diligent in following our protocol and guard against COVID-19 fatigue,” said Mark Shepard, FPS superintendent. “Our protocol is working to keep students and staff safe within our schools.”
Fremont Public Schools, working with Three Rivers Public Health Department, reminds families of good hygiene habits to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The tips include:
- Wash your hand frequently.
- Avoid touching your face and wear a mask.
- Wear a clean mask every day.
- Stay home if you feel sick.
- If you are waiting for COVID-19 test results, stay home.
