FPS provides COVID update

Fremont Public Schools is planning the same COVID-19 protocol for the new school year as it had for the 2021-2022 year.

Those testing positive for COVID-19 must be isolated for five days (beginning with the onset of symptoms or a positive test). They may return to school on the sixth day, but must continue to wear a mask through the 10th day.

Those who don’t want to wear a mask need to stay home until day 10.

People exhibiting symptoms must experience symptom improvement before returning to school.

As with any illness, individuals must be fever free (less than 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit) for 24 hours before returning to school.

“COVID-19 is here to stay,” said Mark Shepard, superintendent of schools, in a prepared statement. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have learned a great deal about how to manage this disease. The changes implemented last spring brought the protocol in line with other communicable diseases.”

Shepard stressed the district’s vigilance in keeping track of the situation.

“We will continue to monitor and adjust as necessary to keep our students and staff safe,” Shepard said.

FPS continues to work with the Three Rivers Public Health Department.

As in the past, the school system emphasizes that people stay home if they are:

• Sick.

• Have not been fever free (100.0 degrees) for 24 hours without medication.

• Have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received test results yet.

More information about the school system’s COVID-19 protocol can be found on its website: fremonttigers.org/return-to-school-2022/

FPS also shared information about vaccinations, testing kits and data sharing.

Working with Three Rivers, FPS is scheduling the following COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics:

• Saturday, Aug. 20 – 9-11 a.m. Washington Elementary School.

• Tuesday, Aug. 23 – 6-7:30 p.m. Bell Field Elementary School.

These clinics are free and open to the public.

Testing kits are available in the nurse's office in each building. Contact the school nurse in your student’s building if you would like to access them.

At this time, the district is not planning to provide weekly updates with numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19.

Neither Three Rivers nor FPS will send home letters regarding positive cases.

The district will continue to monitor cases and groups. In the event a group’s numbers begin to escalate, parents will be notified and appropriate action will be taken.