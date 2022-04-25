FPS provides COVID update

Fremont Public Schools saw a very slight increase in COVID-related cases last week.

Two students were not in school on Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test. Four students were not in school due to quarantine for exposure. The total number of students absent for any illness was 134.

No employees were absent due to either a positive COVID-19 test or due to a quarantine for exposure. The total number of teaching staff not at work Friday for any reason was 33.

FPS has approximately 5,000 students and 800 full- and part-time employees. It continues to monitor the situation in the community and schools closely.

More detailed information regarding FPS protocol is on its website, under the Return to School 2021 page fremonttigers.org/return-to-school-2021/.

The FPS continues to urge people to stay home if:

You are sick.

You have not been fever free for 24 hours without medication.

You have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received your test results.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and at Three Rivers Public Health Department. More information is available at threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19.

Three Rivers is comprised of Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.

The total number of people tested in the three-county area has been 57,001 and 18,784 people have tested positive since the pandemic began. There have been 221 deaths.

As of Monday, April 18, the health department reported 17 cases in the past seven days and 57 cases in the past 14 days.

