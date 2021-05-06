FPS provides update on bond issue as it enters pivotal summer stretch

“Those are the options that we’re looking at depending on how much more time we need to spend working with the citizens committee in terms of the scope amount of the project that we’re going to bring to the voters,” Dahl said.

Before any bond issue can go to the public for a vote, it must first be passed by the FPS Board of Education. Dahl said he is hoping to introduce a resolution regarding the bond issue to the board as early as June or as late as August.

Dahl added that FPS must notify the Dodge County Election Commission 50 days prior to the special election.

“The timing of the education meeting and then notifying the county has to be done sequentially,” he said. “So we can have a board meeting, the board can say: ‘Yes, we want to go forward with it.’ Then we have to notify the county.”

The contents of the bond issue have been at the center of the past three committee meetings. Several potential projects remain on the table, including:

Constructing three new elementary schools to replace Washington, Howard and Clarmar Elementary Schools.

Renovating Milliken Park Elementary School.

Constructing an addition to Johnson Crossing Academic Center.

Renovating or potentially replacing Fremont High School.