FPS recognizes "Friends of Education"

Five people were honored as Friends of Education during the annual Opening Session for Fremont Public Schools.

The Friend of Education award is the highest recognition of FPS supporters.

Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz, education committee chair of the Legislature, is the honoree for 2021. Walz represents District 15.

The honorees for 2022 are Chuck and Caryl Johannsen and Brett and Heidi Richmond.

Walz, a former teacher, served on the education and natural resources committees during her first two years in the Legislature.

For the 2019-2020 biennium, she served as vice chair of the education committee and a member of the Health and Human Services (HHS) committee.

After her re-election in 2020, she was elected by her peers to serve as chairwoman of the education committee.

She continues to also serve as a member of the HHS committee.

Walz will term limit out in 2024.

“We like to say ‘Senator Walz is our very own senator,’” said FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard. “I am proud to call Lynne our Senator and know that at every opportunity she represents District 15 and Fremont, ensuring that our interests are heard and considered.”

The Johannsens and Richmonds were nominated and received the award because of their recent service to the community and school district as co-chairs of the successful $123 million bond campaign.

During the late spring and early summer of 2021, these two couples led a process that included more than 60 citizens, to study and prioritize the school district’s facility needs and establish a strategy for communicating a plan to the community.

The process engaged architects, engineers and financial consultants to complete a thorough review of the facilities, identify priorities and options for funding the improvements.

The bond issue campaign, titled the 3 R’s—Repair, Renovate and Renew—placed an emphasis on three factors:

Improved learning environments;

increased safety and security;

Creating operational and energy efficiencies.

Ten projects were identified and brought forward to the community for consideration.

Fremont voters approved the bond issue with 65% voting in favor of it.

It was the largest bond issue ever considered by three-fold by the voters in the school district’s history and approved by the greatest margin.

This is a no tax levy increase bond issue, meaning it won’t force the district to raise its $1.24 per $100 tax levy.

Sandi Proskovec, board of education president, said the couples are being recognized based on their willingness to serve and lead the community through this effort, which resulted in a change that will impact it for future generations.

“We truly appreciate their commitment to our community and school district. They represent all that is embodied in what a Friend of Education is—they are true friends of education,” Proskovec said.

In addition, FPS employees were recognized for their years of service.

Honorees included:

Thirty-three employees recognized for five years of service.

Twenty-two employees for 10 years of service.

Nineteen for 15 years of service.

Four for 20 years of service.

Eleven employees for 25 years of service.

Denny Harmel, senior office associate for the Learning Center, was recognized for 30 years of service. Kathy Nelson, food service supervisor at Howard Elementary School, was recognized for 35 years of service and Lloyd Emmons, building maintenance supervisor at Fremont Middle School, was recognized for 50 years of service to FPS.

“Fifty years is a long time for anyone to work for one entity. Lloyd has been a tremendous asset to Fremont Public Schools,” said Kevin Eairleywine, FPS executive director of human resources.