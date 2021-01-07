FPS releases community survey for potential 2021 bond issue

Fremont Public Schools is asking the community to participate in a survey aimed at gathering input as the district moves toward a potential 2021 bond issue.

Debt for a 20-year-old bond issue at FPS is nearing its end, leaving an opportunity for the school district to take on new debt geared toward building improvements and upgrades.

Additionally, a favorable bond and construction market have played into the district’s decision to potentially move forward with a bond issue.

To move ahead with a bond issue, a successful bond election is required. The upgrades included in the bond issue, including its size, scope and structure, will be determined based on the needs prioritized by the community and Board of Education, a Thursday press release stated.

“The District started the process of looking at our facilities about a year ago,” Brad Dahl, associate superintendent said in the press release. “The survey represents an opportunity for the community to provide valuable input into the process.”

The survey can be filled out online, at the following link: http://bit.ly/FPSFacilitySurvey. The survey will be open through January 15.