FPS releases updated winter protocols

Fremont Public Schools unveiled updated winter sports protocols for winter events on Thursday.

The new protocols allow for six designated fans per participant to attend basketball games and wrestling duals. This also includes cheer and dance members performing at the event.

Four designated fans per participant will now be allowed to attend swimming duals and bowling duals. Finally, two designated fans will now be allowed per participant at bowling double duals.

Spectator groups are required to sit together, according to a Thursday FPS news release.

All prior protocols regarding indoor sports will remain in effect.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fans will be required to wear a mask at all FPS venues and must remain at home if they have recently tested for COVID-19. Athletes are also required to wear masks on the bench, as well as in locker rooms and hallways. They are not required to wear a mask when participating in their respective sport.

Temperatures will continue to be taken for all fans upon entry. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed to enter.