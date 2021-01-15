FPS releases updated winter protocols

Fremont Public Schools unveiled updated winter sports protocols for winter events on Thursday.
The new protocols allow for six designated fans per participant to attend basketball games and wrestling duals. This also includes cheer and dance members performing at the event.
Four designated fans per participant will now be allowed to attend swimming duals and bowling duals. Finally, two designated fans will now be allowed per participant at bowling double duals.
Spectator groups are required to sit together, according to a Thursday FPS news release.
All prior protocols regarding indoor sports will remain in effect.
Fans will be required to wear a mask at all FPS venues and must remain at home if they have recently tested for COVID-19. Athletes are also required to wear masks on the bench, as well as in locker rooms and hallways. They are not required to wear a mask when participating in their respective sport.
Temperatures will continue to be taken for all fans upon entry. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed to enter.
All fans will enter from the North Parking Lot Commons Doors and may be seated on the west side of Al Bahe gym or the upper deck of the east side of the gym.
Teams will be located on the east side of the gym, which chairs socially distanced. Bleachers at Fremont High School will be sanitized in between games.
The protocol for the updates and continuing requirements were developed based on guidance from the Heartland Athletic Conference, NSAA, the National Federation of High School Sports and Three Rivers Public Health, according to the release.
“We are glad to open up our events a little more. Please continue to follow the protocol so that our student athletes are able to continue their season," FHS Activities Director Scott Anderson said.