FPS return-to-school blueprint to include mask requirement, virtual learning component

Fremont Public Schools released its return-to-school blueprint to the public Thursday.
The 30-page blueprint detailed a number of plans and scenarios for the school district as it prepares to begin in-person instruction in just under three weeks. The blueprint outlines the school’s response to a number of COVID-19 related issues, including mask usage, screening practices and online learning options.
FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard said the school still plans to begin the upcoming year as scheduled on Aug. 11.
The school district has also taken a harder stance on mask requirements for the upcoming year. Under the new blueprint, masks will be required in all FPS facilities with the following exceptions:
- Office areas and classrooms with only one individual present.
- Weight rooms provided that all other COVID-19 protocols are followed.
- Gyms and athletic areas while individuals are engaged in physical activities.
- Music rooms provided that all other COVID-19 protocols are followed.
Previously, Shepard said the school was looking at PPE usage from a situational perspective. During the July 13 school board meeting, Shepard said masks would be used where social distancing was not possible, such as in a large classroom or on a school bus.
Feedback from several school board members and Three Rivers Public Health Department executive director Terra Uhing led to FPS shifting its mask policy for the upcoming year, Shepard said.
Shepard equated the mask requirements to a rule he had to follow when he was in school — chewing gum.
He said it takes time to develop a routine and to establish an expectation for student behavior regarding masks.
“This will be an expectation,” he said. “We’re pretty intent that masks are required.”
Should a student continue to break the school’s mask-wearingmandate, Shepard said FPS will handle it like any other disciplinary issue. He said a student could even be sent home to transition to online learning.
“There’s levels of consequences,” Shepard said. “As you move through those levels of consequences, at some point going home is part of that. Obviously student safety and staff safety is paramount. So when you think about it from that perspective, it’s going to be at a pretty high level.”
The majority of scenarios and plans for schools across the district rotate around the risk dial implemented by Three Rivers Public Health Department.
e dial is broken into four separate colors that represent varying levels of risk: green represents a low risk, yellow represents a moderate risk, orange represents a high risk and red represents a severe risk.
Currently, the Three Rivers’ jurisdiction sits at a moderate risk.
One potential scenario that may be implemented during the upcoming school year is a hybrid model, otherwise known as the 50/50 model.
The hybrid model allows half of the student body to attend class in the morning, while the other half would begin classes in the afternoon. This model allows students to attend class daily and receive at least one meal a day from the school.
“It would get the school down to about 50% at any given time,” Shepard said.
The Three Rivers COVID-19 dashboard and risk dial can be found here: https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/Coronavirus-Updates.
Shepard said the risk dial will be added to the school’s website as well.
For parents who continue to feel uncomfortable with sending their children to school due to the pandemic, a virtual learning option will be made available.
The online component would look different than what was done during the spring, Shepard said. Rather than using live classrooms through Zoom, the curriculum will be pre-recorded and will be made available on-demand.
Shepard said virtual learning would include attendance checks and grading, more so than what was done during the spring.
Additionally, parents will be asked to be “leaders of the learning” for students participating in a virtual classroom.
“Parents will really have to be engaged,” he said.
He added that FPS doesn’t want a student to bounce between in-person and online classes if they have already signed up for online instruction. More information regarding virtual learning will be released at a later date.
“People need to understand what they’re signing up for,” he said.
Those in need of internet connection while taking part in online learning will be able to check out a mobile hotspot from the school. Shepard said FPS purchased around 100 mobile hotspots that will be available for students to take home.
Families who do plan on sending their students back to in-person instruction in August will be asked to screen their students daily before allowing them to attend school.
The blueprint outlined a number of potential symptoms that parents should take into account when screening their children:
- Temperature about 100 degrees
- Shortness of breath
- Cough
- Chills
- Muscle pain
- Sore throat
- Loss of taste or smell
- Headache
- Congestion or runny nose
- Fatigue
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Temperatures will be screened at school upon entry. The schools will use gauges that monitor students’ temperature in real-time as they enter the building.
It’s similar to technology used at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant to monitor employee temperatures as they enter work.
Shepard said FPS used CARES Act funding to purchase 15 cameras to be used across the district for the upcoming year.
“Looking at temperature is something we can screen for and monitor,” Shepard said.
The second half of the blueprint details the school’s plan for its elementary schools, Johnson Crossing Academic Center, Fremont Middle School and Fremont High School for each corresponding risk level.
The plans largely coincide with each other based on each risk level. In general, as the risk level increases, social distancing and staggered movement within the classroom become more prominent.
If the school announces its decision to move into the “orange” risk level, the hybrid model is introduced.
Athletics that take place across JCAC, FMS and FHS will rely on NSAA, NFHS and Three Rivers Public Health Department for guidance.
Under the “red” risk level, all schools, buildings and programs will be closed and all students will transition to online learning.
The full blueprint, which discusses how each school would respond depending on the corresponding risk level, can be found on the FPS website.
Should the school transition to online learning, Shepard said it will soon have enough Chromebooks to push FPS’s 1:1 initiative through to second grade. Those Chromebooks are back-ordered and are expected to arrive in September.
Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications at FPS, said the public will be made aware of any changes in the school’s risk level.
“Anytime there is a change in our protocol, a press release will be sent out,” she said.
While the blueprint contains detailed information over a number of scenarios as the school prepares to begin the upcoming year, Shepard said it is just the tip of the iceberg.
Behind the blueprint, Shepard said there are more than 200 pages filled with planning for the upcoming year. He said it is impossible to estimate how much time has been spent putting the school’s plan together.
“I can’t even put an estimate on the amount of hours. It’s staggering,” he said. “We’ve had people working long hours, seven days a week. It’s been extensive and exhausting.”
Shepard said he is confident about the school’s plan for the upcoming year, but added that the first couple of weeks of the school year will be a learning experience.
“This is not a plan that is going to sit on a shelf,” he said. “This is a live document.”
