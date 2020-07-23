FPS return-to-school blueprint to include mask requirement, virtual learning component

One potential scenario that may be implemented during the upcoming school year is a hybrid model, otherwise known as the 50/50 model.

The hybrid model allows half of the student body to attend class in the morning, while the other half would begin classes in the afternoon. This model allows students to attend class daily and receive at least one meal a day from the school.

“It would get the school down to about 50% at any given time,” Shepard said.

The Three Rivers COVID-19 dashboard and risk dial can be found here: https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/Coronavirus-Updates.

Shepard said the risk dial will be added to the school’s website as well.

For parents who continue to feel uncomfortable with sending their children to school due to the pandemic, a virtual learning option will be made available.

The online component would look different than what was done during the spring, Shepard said. Rather than using live classrooms through Zoom, the curriculum will be pre-recorded and will be made available on-demand.

Shepard said virtual learning would include attendance checks and grading, more so than what was done during the spring.