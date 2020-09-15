FPS school board passes 2020/21 budget with two-cent tax levy decrease

He said that trend isn't just limited to FPS, adding that the reliance on property tax has become more commonplace among the larger school districts in the state.

"The 24 largest districts in the state of Nebraska are certainly becoming more reliant on property taxes just because state aid has not kept up with inflationary costs," Dahl told the Tribune.

FPS currently ranks 13th out of the 244 school districts in the state when it comes to per-pupil spending. Currently, the district spends around $11,746 per pupil compared to the state average of $13,184.

Dahl said the district annually spends around $7.5 million less than the state average out of necessity.

"We do not have the levying ability to do that without a levy override," he said. "We're nearly bumping up against our levy limitation. We are spending about what we can and generating about what we can."

Dahl said any potential changes to the levy in the future will be dependent on the assessed values for the district.

"If we continue to grow as a community, that will give us the ability to continue to maintain a levy where we're at right now and still be able to meet our operation needs," he said.