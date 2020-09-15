FPS school board passes 2020/21 budget with two-cent tax levy decrease

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education unanimously passed the district's 2020/21 budget during its Monday meeting.
The budget includes a two-cent decrease in the tax levy from the previous year, with the general fund budget increasing by 4.25 percent. The all-funds overall budget will increase by 5.44 percent to $62,923,647.
The approved tax levy decrease from $1.26 to $1.24 per $100 of valuation could present a decrease in school taxes for homeowners. Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl used an example of a home valued at $150,000, saying the new levy would see taxes decrease $22 to $1,871.
Dahl added that a 15.96 increase in property valuations means that some homeowners may see an increase in school taxes this year.
" ... So a homeowner who made improvements to their property or saw an increase in their assessed valuation may pay more in school property taxes than last year," he said.
The majority of the school's budget, around 51%, continues to be funded through property taxes. Its second-largest revenue source is state aid, which funds around 29% of the budget.
Since Dahl has come to FPS, he said he's seen property taxes make up more and more of the school's budget, while state aid continued to trend downward.
He said that trend isn't just limited to FPS, adding that the reliance on property tax has become more commonplace among the larger school districts in the state.
"The 24 largest districts in the state of Nebraska are certainly becoming more reliant on property taxes just because state aid has not kept up with inflationary costs," Dahl told the Tribune.
FPS currently ranks 13th out of the 244 school districts in the state when it comes to per-pupil spending. Currently, the district spends around $11,746 per pupil compared to the state average of $13,184.
Dahl said the district annually spends around $7.5 million less than the state average out of necessity.
"We do not have the levying ability to do that without a levy override," he said. "We're nearly bumping up against our levy limitation. We are spending about what we can and generating about what we can."
Dahl said any potential changes to the levy in the future will be dependent on the assessed values for the district.
"If we continue to grow as a community, that will give us the ability to continue to maintain a levy where we're at right now and still be able to meet our operation needs," he said.
It will also be dependent on the district's needs, such as an increase in student population and students coming from poverty or have verified disabilities.
In other news, FPS will partner with Midland University to provide virtual learning students with an opportunity to receive additional online help and tutoring through office hours.
The tutoring program will be broken up into three different zoom rooms: Kindergarten through fourth grade, fifth grade through eighth grade and ninth grade through 12th grade.
Each room will include at least one hired FPS teacher and four Midland students. Brent Cudly, director of professional learning and federal programs, said the students will be mostly education majors, with some math and science majors available for students in grades 9-12.
The collaboration between the district and Midland will also include an opportunity for students in grades K-4 to participate in online supplemental math activities.
The program will run from Sept. 17 through Nov. 19 and will center around FPS learning objectives from the previous week.
One Midland student will design and deliver the 30-minute activity, which will be held at 12:30 and 1:15 p.m.
The activities are optional but encouraged for elementary students.
