FPS School Board sets date for special meeting to interview, nominate new board member

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education announced on Thursday that a special meeting will take place Wednesday, May 26 to interview and nominate a vacant board position.

The seat was vacated following the death of longtime board member Dan Moran.

Moran, who served on FPS’s Board of Education for the last 20 years, died following a battle with cancer in April.

The board outlined plans to replace Moran’s seat during its regular meeting on May 10. In that meeting, the board acknowledged Moran’s vacancy and passed a timeline breaking down the next steps for filling his position on the board.

According to that timeline, an AdHoc committee would have been formed on May 24 to screen applicants who submitted a letter of interest and resume to be interviewed for the position.

Next week’s special meeting lists five unnamed applicants to be interviewed during the meeting. Of those applicants, one would subsequently be nominated to fill the remainder of Moran’s term.

Moran’s current term runs through Jan. 9, 2023.