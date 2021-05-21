FPS School Board sets date for special meeting to interview, nominate new board member

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education announced on Thursday that a special meeting will take place Wednesday, May 26 to interview and nominate a vacant board position.
The seat was vacated following the death of longtime board member Dan Moran.
Moran, who served on FPS’s Board of Education for the last 20 years, died following a battle with cancer in April.
The board outlined plans to replace Moran’s seat during its regular meeting on May 10. In that meeting, the board acknowledged Moran’s vacancy and passed a timeline breaking down the next steps for filling his position on the board.
According to that timeline, an AdHoc committee would have been formed on May 24 to screen applicants who submitted a letter of interest and resume to be interviewed for the position.
Next week’s special meeting lists five unnamed applicants to be interviewed during the meeting. Of those applicants, one would subsequently be nominated to fill the remainder of Moran’s term.
Moran’s current term runs through Jan. 9, 2023.
“Dan has faithfully served the Board of Education for 20 years and has also served on the Board of the Fremont Public Schools Foundation,” a resolution outlining Moran’s vacancy read. “His business acumen and experience were invaluable to the Board, our District, and to Fremont. Dan had an analytical mind and the ability to make informed decisions, the end product of which impacts lives which was vital to him. With Dan, the kids always came first and his unselfish devotion to serving the school community, and his leadership will be greatly missed.”
In an April interview with the Tribune, Superintendent Mark Shepard said Moran would use his business experience to bring forward tough, yet fair questions on important issues that came before the school board.
“He would ask tough questions and would gather information that we would share with the whole board,” he said. “In the end, he had a great mind for being able to analyze what was being presented and could make really good decisions.”
In April, Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl said Moran was “all about doing what was best for the kids” while bringing a strong sense of business acumen to the school board.
“(Moran) set the highest professional standard,” Dahl told the Tribune. “He was understanding, but he set such a high professional standard of high expectations, running things at a high level and making sure that people were held accountable for decisions.”