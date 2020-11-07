FPS staff reflect on virtual learning as more students return to the classroom

Cudly said the district’s virtual learning population was evenly spread at its peak between all grade levels. Now, he said the majority of students still participating in the virtual learning option consist of older students.

“If you think about it, it makes complete sense,” Cudly said. “You can be a more independent worker when you’re in 12th grade than you can at kindergarten. So, I think for a lot of elementary families that just made sense to get their child back in school.”

Cudly added that the social emotional aspect of early learning is also critical for early learners. Cudly pointed to his own son, a junior at Fremont High School, as someone who is more capable of navigating the online environment without much help.

“But, if he was a first-grader that would be pretty challenging,” Cudly said. “He didn’t really need me to be there to help them. So, I think it’s just from a logistical standpoint. It’s a lot easier for an older kid who has more independence to be able to do online learning.”

Throughout the first quarter, Cudly said the biggest challenge for the school district is simply learning how to better improve the way they deliver education on the fly.

“We didn’t even know that we were going to be doing this at the beginning of 2020, so we had to learn quick,” he said. “And I think anytime you’re going through change, it’s challenging and when the change is this fast, the challenges become even greater.”

