FPS staff reflect on virtual learning as more students return to the classroom

More families are choosing to send their children back to the classroom across the Fremont Public Schools district heading into the winter.
Latest numbers from FPS show that around 423 students are enrolled in the school’s virtual option, which represents around 9% of the school’s 4,786 student enrollment.
That’s a sharp decrease from the district’s peak in virtual enrollment around mid-September; 746 students were enrolled in the district’s virtual option then, which represented around 15% of the FPS population.
Brent Cudly, director of professional learning and federal programs at FPS, has headed up the district’s virtual learning option since the start of the school year.
He said that, while the number of students returning to the classroom has increased, FPS’s virtual option remains important for some families who don’t feel comfortable sending their children to school yet.
“At the quarter we had a lot of kids come back from online learning back to in-person learning, but it continues to be a good option especially for families who have been affected by COVID-19 in some way, shape or form.”
One of the major challenges associated with virtual learning throughout the first quarter of the school year has been the increased workload it has placed on teachers across all grade levels.
Additionally, parents have also been asked to play a larger role in their child’s learning if participating in the virtual option, Cudly said.
“The challenge is that it is new learning,” he said. “ ... You know, I feel like everybody understands why we need it, but it certainly can be challenging at times to be focusing on two different groups of kids.”
Gwen Dillon, a science teacher at Fremont Middle School and secondary member-at-large for the Fremont Educators Association, said the work has come in a different format this year.
The added burden of placing lessons on the schools’ various learning management systems for online learning has required additional training for teachers across the school district, she said.
“They’ve had plenty of great training, but as you know it doesn’t cement in a person’s head until you’re actually using it,” she said. “So, it’s learning as you go and then finding ways to deliver your normal curriculum differently and making sure that virtual students are able to understand it.”
For Dillon, that has meant keeping the way she has taught consistent across both the in-person and virtual classroom, which means no hands-on activities for students.
“The eighth-grade science teachers are unique in that we’ve tried to keep what’s going on in the classroom very similar to what the virtual learners are getting,” she said.
She said that decision was based off an early belief that the school would eventually transition to fully remote learning due to the pandemic.
“We wanted our in-class learners to be ready for virtual learning as well,” she said.
The decision to keep learning methods consistent across both platforms has made the year smoother for Dillon, but she said that hasn’t been the case for all teachers across the district.
She said the added work is time-consuming for teachers.
“It is time-consuming to answer the questions for those students, develop the curriculum for them and then make sure they’re getting the content, especially if it’s different from the classroom,” Dillon said.
For Cudly, the entire year has been filled with surprises, which made it hard to predict how many students would ultimately partake in the virtual option and for how long.
Since the school has not tied any positive COVID-19 tests to the school or other in-school activities, Cudly said some parents feel safer about bringing their kids back into the classroom.
“We also understand that not every family situation is exactly the same,” he said. “Some people are immune-compromised or have a parent that is immune-compromised and they really need to stay home for health reasons to be very safe. So, we’re happy to provide the service.”
Cudly said the district’s virtual learning population was evenly spread at its peak between all grade levels. Now, he said the majority of students still participating in the virtual learning option consist of older students.
“If you think about it, it makes complete sense,” Cudly said. “You can be a more independent worker when you’re in 12th grade than you can at kindergarten. So, I think for a lot of elementary families that just made sense to get their child back in school.”
Cudly added that the social emotional aspect of early learning is also critical for early learners. Cudly pointed to his own son, a junior at Fremont High School, as someone who is more capable of navigating the online environment without much help.
“But, if he was a first-grader that would be pretty challenging,” Cudly said. “He didn’t really need me to be there to help them. So, I think it’s just from a logistical standpoint. It’s a lot easier for an older kid who has more independence to be able to do online learning.”
Throughout the first quarter, Cudly said the biggest challenge for the school district is simply learning how to better improve the way they deliver education on the fly.
“We didn’t even know that we were going to be doing this at the beginning of 2020, so we had to learn quick,” he said. “And I think anytime you’re going through change, it’s challenging and when the change is this fast, the challenges become even greater.”
