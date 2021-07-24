FPS students to develop performing arts skills during weeklong camp

Harman said the camp provides a great opportunity for students who are looking to take their first steps into the performing arts. He added that the early exposure also helps down the line when students enter high school.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have a lot of kids who will do the camp two or three times in their elementary and pre-middle school years,” he said. “So it’s paid some dividends.”

The camp also receive additional funding through a grant that will provide a number of new improvements and upgrades. In addition to reducing the cost and fees for students to participate in the camp, the grant will also allow for Harman to do some costuming and set design for the production.

“It’s just allowing us to take the production a step farther,” he said.

Harman said it is positive to see growth happen within the camp. The camp provides a valuable opportunity for students at FPS and he hopes to see it continue to grow through the years.

“It’s exciting to get to that point where we can move it along and it can be a little bit more of a valuable experience for them and will pay some bigger dividends down the road, so I’m happy to see the program growing in that way,” he said.