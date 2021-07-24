FPS students to develop performing arts skills during weeklong camp

Fremont youth will have the opportunity to take the stage next week as part of a weeklong youth musical camp.
The camp was created nine years ago by Mark Harman, director of choirs at Fremont High School. The camp aims to provide students between fourth and sixth grade with an opportunity to learn more about musical and performance opportunities available at school.
“Students have opportunities to do basketball, baseball, soccer and volleyball camps,” Harman said. “We know that that oftentimes offers them the opportunity to get better, but it also offers them the opportunity to continue to do the things they really enjoy.”
Those chances haven’t always been available for children interested in music or performing arts, Harman said.
Over the last nine years, Harman’s musical camp has looked to cultivate interest in the performing arts for students in Fremont.
To do this, Harman looked to help students learn about the behind-the-scenes work that goes into preparing for a production in an immersive way.
“We solicit the rights to a junior musical, and usually it’s a children’s musical, we take the group of students and we audition them to kind of figure out where they belong in the cast, we cast it and then we produce the show,” Harman said. “By Saturday morning, we’ll be ready to perform. It’s very intense and it’s pretty high energy, but miraculously they find a way to make it happen.”
Harman said the camp provides a great opportunity for students who are looking to take their first steps into the performing arts. He added that the early exposure also helps down the line when students enter high school.
“We have a lot of kids who will do the camp two or three times in their elementary and pre-middle school years,” he said. “So it’s paid some dividends.”
The camp also receive additional funding through a grant that will provide a number of new improvements and upgrades. In addition to reducing the cost and fees for students to participate in the camp, the grant will also allow for Harman to do some costuming and set design for the production.
“It’s just allowing us to take the production a step farther,” he said.
Harman said it is positive to see growth happen within the camp. The camp provides a valuable opportunity for students at FPS and he hopes to see it continue to grow through the years.
“It’s exciting to get to that point where we can move it along and it can be a little bit more of a valuable experience for them and will pay some bigger dividends down the road, so I’m happy to see the program growing in that way,” he said.
The public is invited to attend the camp’s production next Saturday, July 31, at 11 a.m. in the FHS auditorium. The event will be free to the public and doors will open at around 10:40 a.m.
“It’s fun for the students to look out and see a larger group of people supporting them,” he said.