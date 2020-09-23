FPS students to receive one free breakfast, lunch through end of year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont Public Schools will benefit from additional United States Department of Agriculture funding to give students one free breakfast and lunch meal moving forward.

The initiative will run through Dec. 31, or until funding for the free meals has been exhausted. Rowan Lang, director of food service, said he didn’t believe that money would run out early.

“This is a first,” he said. “I’ve been in school food service for 20-25 years and I’ve never seen anything like this. They’re planning on having enough funds until the end of December.”

Districts across the state are able to make use of funding, according to Lang. He originally planned on starting the free lunch imitative in early October, but after seeing a number of other school districts start right away he decided to begin giving out the free meals early.

The funding only covers one meal at breakfast and lunch, so if students wish to just purchase something like milk or a second entrée, they will be charged for it.

The funding doesn’t apply to staff members.

Lang said he believed the program would be “very beneficial” for parents throughout the district. Whether they applied for free or reduced lunch or not, prices for meals can add up.