FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard sends letter to family, staff following risk dial increase

Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard sent a letter to parents and staff Wednesday night following an increase in the Three Rivers Public Health Department Risk Dial.
The dial increased to 2.0 on Wednesday for Dodge County, pushing it into the "high risk" designation.
In his letter, Shepard said the school's blueprint provides guidance on the district's response as the risk dial teeters on the high risk designation.
"Orange does not necessarily move the district to a 50/50 Hybrid model — a high orange could," Shepard said in the letter. "What the orange level does signify is an increased attention to the protocol outlined in the plan and a re-emphasis of utilizing social distancing whenever possible and continuing to be diligent about mask wearing."
As Shepard noted in the letter, the transition to a hybrid model of instruction wouldn't be utilized unless the risk dial remains at the higher end of the high risk designation, which is signified by the color orange on the dial, for a consistent period of time.
Should the switch to a hybrid model occur, the school would transition to a 50/50 model.
This hybrid model allows half of the student body to attend class in the morning, while the other half would begin classes in the afternoon. This model allows students to attend class daily and receive at least one meal a day from the school.
A Three Rivers Public Health Department press release noted several factors considered in the risk dials each week, including:
- The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.
- The increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.
- The capacity of the district and local healthcare system including the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and the ventilators being utilized by COVID-19.
- The presence of community clusters and or community spread.
- The availability of testing in the district and local communities.
- The availability of Three Rivers Public Health Department to trace all identified contacts of positive cases in 48 hours.
“I am not surprised with our risk dials this week — unfortunately it is what I expected — we have seen an increase in cases linked to gatherings, close contact with family or friends who are positive and work-related exposures,” Executive Director Terra Uhing said in the press release. "The best way to keep the risk dials low is continuing to take precautions, wear a mask when you are out, stay home when you are sick and wash your hands often.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!