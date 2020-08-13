FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard sends letter to family, staff following risk dial increase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard sent a letter to parents and staff Wednesday night following an increase in the Three Rivers Public Health Department Risk Dial.

The dial increased to 2.0 on Wednesday for Dodge County, pushing it into the "high risk" designation.

In his letter, Shepard said the school's blueprint provides guidance on the district's response as the risk dial teeters on the high risk designation.

"Orange does not necessarily move the district to a 50/50 Hybrid model — a high orange could," Shepard said in the letter. "What the orange level does signify is an increased attention to the protocol outlined in the plan and a re-emphasis of utilizing social distancing whenever possible and continuing to be diligent about mask wearing."

As Shepard noted in the letter, the transition to a hybrid model of instruction wouldn't be utilized unless the risk dial remains at the higher end of the high risk designation, which is signified by the color orange on the dial, for a consistent period of time.

Should the switch to a hybrid model occur, the school would transition to a 50/50 model.