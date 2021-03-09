FPS to dismiss classes three days early, will prepare for upcoming school year

Students across the Fremont Public Schools district will get an early start to their summer.
The FPS Board of Education unanimously passed a proposal to end the school year three days early, moving the final day of classes from May 20 to May 17.
Dismissal times will remain the same throughout all grade levels.
The district has been working with the Nebraska Department of Education to establish a framework meant to help schools accelerate learning for students moving into summer programming and the subsequent 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
“The scope of this work is lengthy and requires all teachers in all content areas to accomplish," Kate Heineman, executive director of teaching and learning, said. "We are very proud of our teachers and staff in all that they have done to keep all of our students learning whether in person or virtually.”
Following dismissal, teachers will go through all curriculum, identify essential learnings and review the past 15 months to identify gaps that need to be addressed.
“Our staff has put forth an outstanding effort this school year. This framework requires time and we want to be supportive in providing our staff the ability to accomplish it for the future success of our students,” FPS Board of Education President Sandi Proskovec said.
“The Nebraska Department of Education has provided local school districts with flexibility in meeting the requirements outlined in state rules and regulations," Superintendent Mark Shepard said. "This flexibility will allow Fremont Public Schools to be better prepared to meet the needs of our students."