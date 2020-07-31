FPS uses 3-D printing for face shield holders, plexiglass bases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Public Schools Industrial Technology Department has spent the summer creating 3-D printed face shield holders and bases for plexiglass panels for the upcoming school year.

In-person classes at FPS will resume on Aug. 11 with a number of added measures to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those added measures include mandatory mask usage in the majority of FPS facilities, added screening procedures and virtual learning.

The screening panels would be used in situations where social distancing would greatly limit the ability for teaching and learning, according to an FPS press release.

The district currently has 200 panels available for staff members or office personnel. An additional 200 panels have been purchased and are currently on site.

“Based on our experience, the additional 200 panels could be constructed in about two hours,” Keith Cunnings, industrial technology teacher at Fremont High School, said in the press release.

FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard said the school continues to purchase personal protective equipment from a variety of sources.

“When we can utilize the talents of some of our staff to construct our own equipment we are less reliant on vendor supply chains,” Shepard said.

