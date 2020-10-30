Free breakfast, lunch for students at FPS extended through end of academic year

A United States Department of Agriculture initiative meant to provide students at Fremont Public Schools with one free breakfast and lunch through the end of December has been extended.

The program, initially set to run through Dec. 31, was extended through June 31. FPS Food Services Director Rowan Lang said it would likely only be in use through the end of the school’s academic year.

“I was a little surprised because, originally, I had it in my head that they would let us offer the free meals to all students all the way through December if funding would reach that far,” Lang said.

Lang said he wasn’t even sure if the original commitment would last through the end of December, so the extension takes a weight off both his and families’ shoulders.

“I’m very pleased it’s that way because we have many worries these days, with COVID and small businesses struggling and with everything going on, that is one less thing to worry about,” Lang said.

Lang said FPS traditionally has strong participation in its breakfast and lunch program. Last year, FPS served around 1,100 breakfasts and 3,300 lunches each day.