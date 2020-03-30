Free online financial education resources are available for students

With Financial Literacy Month beginning in April, and with thousands of Nebraska school children away from school due to the COVID-19 virus, Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante on Monday announced a free, innovative and interactive online resource designed to give Nebraska students access to financial education resources during extended absences from school. Lessons will include topics such as financial readiness, mental wellness, career exploration and character development.

Hosted by the social impact technology leader EVERFI, Digital Lessons for Remote Learning offers kindergarten through 12th grade students interactive, online lessons on the importance of financial literacy. For more information and to get started learning, parents can visit Treasurer Murante's website, https://treasurer.nebraska.gov/ or http://get.everfi.com/parent-remote-learning. Questions can also be directed to RemoteLearning@everfi.com.

EVERFI works with many educational institutions in Nebraska. Parents of students enrolled in partner schools should already have access to the Digital Lessons for Remote Learning site. The portal will also be available to those not currently enrolled.

