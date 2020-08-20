Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic available

Area athletes are invited to use a no-cost service at Methodist Fremont Health.
During the fall season, Methodist Fremont Health is providing a free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic each Saturday.
Injured athletes from any high school in the region can show up and be seen by experts in sports medicine.
The clinic is open from 10-11:30 a.m. each Saturday from now through the end of November. It’s situated in the Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St.
Athletes are asked to check in by 11 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis.
The athletes will be evaluated by Methodist Fremont Health’s Certified Athletic Trainers.
Parents are welcome to attend with their student athlete to discuss any questions or concerns.
Methodist Fremont Health also works to prevent and minimize sports injuries, providing free athletic training coverage at eight area high schools. Those schools are: Archbishop Bergan, Cedar Bluffs, Fremont High, Logan View, Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Mead, North Bend Central and Scribner-Snyder.
When a student athlete suffers an injury, quick evaluation and treatment can help get them back in the game sooner.
“By helping our athletes as soon as we can after their injury, we help to get them back in the game safely as soon as possible. The clinic gives parents peace of mind to know what is going on with their son or daughter, and they don’t have to wait until Monday to take them to a doctor,” Mark Voss, sports medicine manager, told the Fremont Tribune.
The local health care facility has offered a free sports clinic for years and Voss previously has said that people from 50 miles away have come to the clinic.
For more information about the Sports Injury Clinic, call (402) 727-3329.
