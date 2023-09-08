Every year, children at Fremont Alliance Preschool take a trip to Hawaii.

Not a real trip to the tropical island, but an imaginary journey that includes a pretend flight to a room where they can munch on pineapple and look for seashells in a sandy area.

It’s all part of the fun amid learning for children ages 3 through 6 who attend preschool in the church at 1615 N. Lincoln Ave.

On Saturday, the preschool will celebrate its 40th anniversary with an open house from 2-4 p.m. in the church. Refreshments will be served at the event which is free and open to the public.

Those who attend can see the place where generations of children — an estimated 1,000 — have been taught alphabet letters, colors, numbers, shapes and social skills, while also learning Bible stories.

The preschool began in 1983 after three church members — Terry Walters, Linda Von Behren and the late Virginia Nelson — decided to launch it.

“They had a dream to create something for little children, who were not quite ready for kindergarten,” said Lynnda Johnsen, director and teacher.

After a few years, Virginia Nelson wanted to return to teaching in the public school system. By then, Johnsen had taught with Nelson for three years.

Nelson asked Johnsen if she would take over the preschool. Johnsen didn’t think she could do it, but her predecessor knew better.

“I know you can do it, because I’ve watched you these last three years,” Nelson said.

Johnsen said that gave her the confidence to try it and she took the helm in 1987.

“It was difficult, at first, because I depended on her (Nelson) and now it was up to me,” Johnsen said.

But before long, Johnsen’s daughter, Julie, came aboard to help.

“We were able to finish each other’s sentences and we work really well together,” Johnsen said.

Julie was 18 years old and still in high school when she began helping in the afternoons in 1992.

The next year, Julie became the secondary teacher.

Julie and her husband, Kelly Johnson, married in 1999. She’s called “Miss Julie” to avoid confusion since she and her mom have very similar last names.

Throughout the years, the women have shared many great memories with children and their families.

“We’ve had a lot of fun,” Johnsen said. “We’ve had some really great parents, who have given of themselves.”

For example, one family has taken kids and teachers on hayrack rides. Another family, who owned a dairy farm, let the children come out and bottle feed calves.

“It was so adorable,” Johnsen said.

A farmer brought a piglet to the preschool and a variety of other animals and reptiles have stopped by as well.

“Somebody brought a lamb, so we had a lamb in the classroom,” Julie said. “We’ve had snakes and hedgehogs.”

Someone even brought a horse, which stood outside the church.

Human visitors, like Fremont Police officers, a nurse and a dentist, have paid a visit to the preschool as well.

Throughout the years, children have gone on field trips to various places including a John Deere dealership and the Fremont Fire Department. They’ve gone Christmas caroling at Gifford and Stanton towers.

As a Christian preschool, the women read Bible stories to the children. Colorful posters in the room feature animals and Bible verses.

More than once during the year — which starts in September and ends in May — the preschool classroom becomes a place of adventure. The women have brought in a tent so the children could go “camping.”

At the end of the year, the children get to pretend to fly to Hawaii. Their backpacks serve as their luggage and they get a “ticket” to board an airplane made from chairs and table in the church fellowship hall.

Mrs. Johnsen is the pilot and Miss Julie is the flight attendant.

When the plane “lands,” the children go to a room decorated with paper surf boards and palm trees. Miss Julie, now dressed in a Hawaiian outfit, gives each child a lei and says “Aloha.”

“We have a tasting party with pineapple and kiwi and mango,” Johnsen said.

The children sit on beach towels.

“It’s very fun,” Julie Johnson said. “We have extra games that day.”

The children go bowling with pretend coconuts. They look for seashells in sand in containers on a tarp.

“We have a lot of fun here, but more than the snakes and the animals and the field trips, our main goal at the Fremont Alliance Preschool is to share the love of Jesus,” Julie said.

The women credit God for keeping the preschool going for four decades.

“We pray for which children he wants to come and he brings them,” Johnsen said.

The women appreciate all the support from the church and are grateful for the role they’ve been able to play in children’s lives. Children they’ve had in preschool have gone on to become teachers, government officials, police officers and firefighters. Now, former students are bringing their children to the preschool.

“It’s coming full circle and it’s amazing to see how faithful God has been,” Julie Johnson said.

The women have seen sad times in the preschool, like when one student’s father died. Another time, a family lost their home in a fire.

Yet the women have been able to share their love and have seen the preschool community rally behind families during those times.

“We’ve also seen a lot of joy as families have new babies,” Julie said.

The women have many good memories.

“It’s 40 years of joy,” Johnsen said.

And it’s been years of doing what they love — working with preschoolers.

“I love teaching them,” Julie said. “I love making them laugh and I love helping to love to learn. I love when they get a new concept and the joy on their face when they understand it – and I got to be a little part of it and that makes me happy.”

There are still openings for students for this school year. The class for 4- and 5-year-old children is from 9-11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The class for 3-year-old children is from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call the church at 402-721-5180.