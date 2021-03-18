Fremont Area Art Association hosts student art show

When she talks about the art in Gallery 92 West, Angie Olson makes note of the variety.
From pencil drawings and paintings to paper models and pottery, students in the Fremont Public School system have filled the downtown Fremont gallery with a wide array of art.
March is National Youth Art Month and again this year the Fremont Area Art Association has partnered with the school system to present the works of students in grades kindergarten through 12th.
In addition, the gallery is displaying works by Fremont High School students in Kristen Strickler or Jennifer Gay’s art classes who received top recognition in the recent Scholastic Art Competition.
The artwork is on view until the end of the month in the Hinds and Dugan galleries within the FAAA building at 92 W. Sixth St.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, art instructors at FPS have joined efforts with the art association to provide private showings for students and their families and guests on Saturdays through the month.
Efforts are underway to provide a virtual show set to be out soon on the art association’s YouTube channel, Gallery 92 West, so the general public can view the works, said Olson, FAAA executive director.
Olson also said the public can subscribe for free to the FAAA’s YouTube channel and receive notifications when new videos are available to view. Videos are posted on Facebook and Instagram. Some are available on the FAAA’s website, www.gallery92west.org.
In the galleries, the artwork is divided by grade levels.
Artwork from Johnson Crossing Academic Center, Fremont Middle School and FHS are on display in the Hinds Gallery and elementary schools’ art is in the Dugan Gallery.
Fewer works of elementary art are on display in the Dugan Gallery, because due to COVID artwork was sent home with students immediately after they were creating it during the first part of the school year.
But the Hinds Gallery is filled — floor to ceiling — with artwork.
Olson encourages the public to view the show, which also includes, sculpture, graphic art, marker drawings and 3-D paper models.
“It’s important to see the arts in Fremont and what our budding artists are up to and it’s a great way to see the growth of our students,” Olson said. “From kindergarten on up to high school, you can see the development and it’s a really interesting process. It says a lot about our hard-working public school teachers. They’re working even harder this year.”
The shows also can provide incentive for young artists.
“I think it gives them something to work toward throughout the school year and it is so fun to see the excitement on their faces when they come in and proudly show their work hanging on a wall to their family members,” Olson said.
Olson points out future benefits for students who see their hard work pay off.
“Not just in the realm of art, but in any aspect of their life, they see that, ‘Hey, if I try at something and if I work at it, I’m going to get a result,’” she said.
FPS art specialists/instructors include: Julie Bristol, Jesse Kiefer and Jenny King, elementary; Michelle Albrecht and Geoff Semrad, JCAC; Alisa Burggraff, Fremont Middle School. Along with Strickler and Gay, FHS art instructors include Mara Hornig.