Fremont Area Art Association hosts student art show

In the galleries, the artwork is divided by grade levels.

Artwork from Johnson Crossing Academic Center, Fremont Middle School and FHS are on display in the Hinds Gallery and elementary schools’ art is in the Dugan Gallery.

Fewer works of elementary art are on display in the Dugan Gallery, because due to COVID artwork was sent home with students immediately after they were creating it during the first part of the school year.

But the Hinds Gallery is filled — floor to ceiling — with artwork.

Olson encourages the public to view the show, which also includes, sculpture, graphic art, marker drawings and 3-D paper models.

“It’s important to see the arts in Fremont and what our budding artists are up to and it’s a great way to see the growth of our students,” Olson said. “From kindergarten on up to high school, you can see the development and it’s a really interesting process. It says a lot about our hard-working public school teachers. They’re working even harder this year.”

The shows also can provide incentive for young artists.