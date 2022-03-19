Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel gathers for March meeting

The Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel met March 9 at the Congregational Church for a sack lunch and general meeting.

Michelle Grossman, the executive director of CHAD, said a few words of thanks to FAARSP for their support. FAARSP finished up their 2021 giving campaign with $17,048 for the ninth straight year of increased giving. In the nine years, the association has invested over $70,000 to CHAD health agencies.

The main speaker was Lt. Amber Moran of the Salvation Army. She informed the association of the past history and present activities of the organization. FAARSP has supported the Salvation Army in several of its projects.

Norma Register won the split the pot and donated her share back to the scholarship fund and holiday meals collection fund.

Minutes were presented to the group by Linda Betkie, communication director. Financial director, Wanda Samson, presented the financial report. Both reports were approved by the members. Membership report showed FAARSP with a membership of 105 members. Membership is down slightly with the passing of six members last year.

Scholarship information is out to the school’s guidance counselors and local newspaper. Three $1,000 scholarships are available to high school seniors for college in the field of education and/ or trade school.

Marta Calhoun, scheduling coordinator, reported that LFS will be the speaker for the May meeting. Beth Radtke, publicity coordinator, reported that between the latest general meeting donations and the drive thru program, over 500 pounds had been collected for the Low Income. Low Income has expressed its appreciation for the regular support of needed items. The next drive-thru item will be canned meats (no tuna) and the May general meeting is peanut butter.

Volunteer coordinator Sally Ganem was absent, but members were reminded about the opportunities with the Eco Fair and library book sale coming up.

Volunteer committee chair updates were made. Holiday meals, Norma Register, to continue to drop off change in the white container. The goal this year is to increase the number of meals over last year’s 13. Volunteer hours, Rosie Vogt, hours need to be turned in at the May meeting. DAV Christmas bags, Ruth Register, reminded members to check the list of needed donation items for next year’s Christmas bags for veterans in care centers. CHAD, Shonda Shirley, again thanked the membership for making the 2021 campaign a successful investment in the future with $17,048.

Historical coordinator, Carol Martin, had some of her historical work on display. Martin also informed the group that Habitat for Humanity has a new director. Martin also was able to get her sign-up sheet filled out with volunteers for snacks for their workers.

Election of new officers took place. Betkie, communication director, and Ruth Register, president, were both re-elected to their respective positions and installed after the election by Nola Cox.

Shirley explained a screening project she has been working on with the Kidney Association. Forms were available to members to sign up on or get mailed back into Ruth. Looking at some time in October for the screening. More information will be coming out as planning progresses.

Wendy Brenner will again put together the auction item for the Bridge Holiday Auction. FAARSP continues to show their support of The Bridge.

Members were reminded to report any changes in their contact information to Samson and Betkie. Updated information is important to keep the membership calendar current. Members were reminded to keep gathering used Christmas cards and making valentine cards for use with the veterans projects at the care centers. Keep collecting used stamps, getting them to Ruth for the Stamps for the Wounded project. Drop off any items at Norma Register’s house. The group will use or store items as needed.

Outstanding Service Award nominations are due June 1 to Ruth Register who will give them to the committee to make their selection. Samson sent out online copy of the form with handout copies available at meetings or mail requests. School treats activity will be completed by the end of March. There will be 22 school facilities served this year.

A work group will be appointed to begin work on a historical project for the 50th anniversary of the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel in 2023. A group picture of those members present was taken at the end of the meeting.

The next meeting is May 11 at St. James Church. The next drive-thru is 3-4:30 p.m. April 13 at 2832 N. Belvedere. The group welcomes anyone in the community to drop off a donation if they would like to help fill Beth’s vehicle.

