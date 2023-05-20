Members of Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel met at St. James Episcopal Church on May 10. The women of St. James provided a lunch for the members.

A program to honor the association’s Gold members who are 85+ years old was presented. FAARSP presented a flower, special made medal and framed certificate to each of the Gold members. The 2023 Class of Gold members were Vernelle Werblow, Bob Kroenke, Lylas Guthrie, Norma Register, Rhoda Holstine, Nola Cox, Marilyn Shanks, Larry Marvin, Marilyn Kock, Marian Rohloff, Kathy Murphy and Mary Jane Thulin.

Thanks to Johnny Halladay, Sharon Carlson and Cathy Chapman for helping with the presentations. Also thanks to the following members who were escorts for the program: Bev Thomsen, Beth Radtke, BarbaraKay Royuk, Laree Skelton, Janet Kletke, Nancy Meier, Carol Martin, Nancy Morris, Jan Wolfe, Cindy Tranmer, Shonda Shirley and Sandra Hansen.

Lots of pictures were taken by Linda Betkie and will be used for future activities. FAARSP president Ruth Register praised the Gold Class of 2023 for character and all their work to make the association a strong part of the community in their past, present and future endeavors with FAARSP.

Odetta Wacker and Cheryl Ferguson were the speakers for the meeting giving out information on the summer backpack program. This is a big challenge in the community and FAARSP members help with donations each year.

Split the pot was won by Linda Metschke who donated her winnings back to the scholarship fund. Drawing for the free lunch at the July meeting was won by Laree Skelton. Minutes were presented by Communication Director Linda Betkie. Financial Director Wanda Samson presented the treasurer report. Both reports passed. Betkie also reported on old business that the six volumes of the Joseph Bales DAV 65-year history that some members of FAARSP had compiled has been accepted for publication.

Volunteer hours were to be turned into BarbaraKay Royuk and Beth Radtke reported on the poundage of donated items for Care Corps’ LifeHouse food pantry, which merged with Low Income years ago. Today’s meeting brought in 89 pounds of peanut butter. The June 14 drive thru will be a collection for all kinds of boxed potatoes. Norma Register reported that the group had met its goal for the holiday meals for this year and they are working on next year’s goal. FAARSP has a goal of increasing the number of meals each year.

FAARSP is preparing for their Chamber Coffee to be held June 16 from 9-10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church. The coffee is in honor of the association’s 50th anniversary of community service. Everyone is invited to attend and meet the group’s members.

Members were reminded to get their nomination forms turned into Ruth Register for the Outstanding Service Award by June 1. No late forms will be accepted. The 50th anniversary committee met after the conclusion of the meeting.

The next drive thru from 3-4:30 p.m. June 14 at 2832 N. Belvedere Ave.

The next general meeting will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church on July 12 at noon.