The general meeting of Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel took place July 12 at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Members were provided a salad lunch. After eating and saying the Pledge of Allegiance, the activities began. This meeting is the group’s scholarship and awards meeting.

Wanda Samson introduced the two winners of the $1,500 scholarships with the words of their qualifications. Emmalee Sheppard of Fremont High School was the winner of the education scholarship. Emmalee was present at the meeting with her parents to accept the scholarship. The second scholarship went to Wyatt Willnerd of Logan View High School. Wyatt received a $1,500 scholarship also. He was the first to receive a trade scholarship from FAARSP.

Sharon Carlson was awarded Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel Outstanding Service Award which was started in 2019. Carlson is a very deserving member who does things for the right reasons whether you see her or not. The group thanks her for being a great role model and member.

Ruth Register presented a plaque to Linda Betkie for all the computer work in compiling and updating projects of historical and membership importance. Also all the computer work on the DAV 65 years history project. Betkie is very much appreciated.

Register also presented Vernelle Werblow, the group’s oldest member, a book of pictures she had put together of many activities Werblow has participated in from her many years.

Nola Cox, Sandra Hansen, Janet Kletke, Betkie, Bev Thomsen and Carol Martin, all on the 50th anniversary committee, were acknowledged for their work. Kletke also was thanked for stepping up to fill a vacated position.

Shonda Shirley, who represents CHAD (Combined Health Agencies Drive) and is also a FAARSP member, announced that the association has been awarded the Partner in Health award from CHAD. The award will be presented at CHAD’s annual meeting on Aug. 24. FAARSP has been a strong supporter of CHAD with 10 straight years of increased giving, accounting for more than $90,000.

The meeting progressed with a short story from the past by Andy Bongiovanni. Drawings were held for split the pot, free lunch, two free memberships and four gift certificates. The State of the Association Address was given to the membership. Betkie, communication director, presented the minutes for approval while Samson, financial director, reviewed the treasurer report. Both reports were approved. Samson reported on the good news of several new members who will be joining the group this year.

Register presented the question as to becoming members of the Chamber of Commerce. After some discussion, it was passed unanimously. Beth Radtke, publicity coordinator, reported that hundreds of pounds of food items are gathered at meetings and drive-thru times.

Rosie Vogt reminded members to keep track of their volunteer hours. The group accumulated 2,416 hours this last year for assessed value of $76,828.80. Norma Register, Holiday Meals Fund coordinator, presented $700 as a donation from the membership. This money as well as money for two meals from the association treasury gives a total of 16 meals this year. This is an increase over last year which is the goal.

It was reported that men’s handkerchiefs and chap sticks are still needed for the Christmas bags for care center veterans. Shirley reported that the association will help sponsor a kidney screening on Oct. 5 at the United Methodist Church. FAARSP’s annual giving campaign for 2023 will begin in September. Last baby of the year presentation is a go for this year after many positive comments last year.

Rosanne Placek, Rhoda Holstine, BarbaraKay Royuk and Cathy Chapman have agreed to serve on the Outstanding Service Committee for next year. Members were asked to pick up their blue and red 50th anniversary tote bags if they have not done so.

The next drive-thru is from 3-4:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at 2832 N. Belvedere Ave. Items collected are school supplies/book bags and hamburger and tuna helper and small packets of gravies. The next general meeting is Sept. 13 at the Congregational Church.