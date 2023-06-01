Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

More than 120 Fremont area students will get a monetary boost to their college careers.

The Fremont Area Community Foundation has awarded a record amount of $136,700 in scholarship funds this month to graduating seniors from eight area high schools by the Fremont Area Community Foundation.

FACF also administers scholarship funds for North Bend Central School which totaled $27,100 this spring.

This year, 121 area students submitted 1,009 applications, an FACF press release stated. Approximately 110 area reviewers scored the scholarship applications.

From music to business, scholarships are available in all different areas of study. Most are available for students attending two- or four-year colleges or universities. Some scholarships focus on academic achievement or areas of study. Others recognize extracurricular activities or financial need.

“Thanks to the generosity of many donors, hundreds of area youth have benefitted from scholarships administered by the Fremont Area Community Foundation,” said Melissa Diers, executive director of the foundation. “And our online application makes it easy for students to apply and reviewers to score.”

Students who received scholarships graduated from: Archbishop High School, Arlington High School, Cedar Bluffs High School, Fremont High School, Logan View High School, North Bend Central High School, Oakland-Craig High School and Tekamah-Herman High School.

The following are the students who received grants from the Fremont Area Community Foundation in 2023.

Fremont High School

Benny Alfaro—American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 Scholarship, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—Post 854 Scholarship

McKenna Barker—First State Bank & Trust Company Hometown Support Scholarship, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—Post 854 Scholarship

Emma Benson—Dave Williams Golf Scholarship

Abigayle Bigsby—Robert Yanike Music Scholarship, Terry J. McClain Scholarship

Molly Brester—Matthew Hartmann Memorial Scholarship

Jacob Broeker—Rodney & Amy Mueller Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Alexia Christ—Team Mates Mentoring Program Scholarship

Ella Cooper—Pat Murphy Track and Field Scholarship, Sherlock Nursing Scholarship

Joscelyn Dake—Jason Bechtel Memorial Welding Academy Scholarship

Jacilyn Foster—Fremont PTA/PTSA Council Scholarship

Carter Franzen—Dave Williams Golf Scholarship, Fremont High School Alumni Student Aid Scholarship

Emily Giese—Dodge County Humane Society Scholarship

Danica Holt—Dodge County Humane Society Scholarship

Cameron Indra—Sam Heineman Business Student of the Year Scholarship

Jenna Knuppel—E.V. “Vic” and Lois Nielsen Fremont Noon Optimists Scholarship

Allison Merrill—Coach Melcher Scholarship

Bethany Miller—James Ebers Scholarship

Hailey Newill—Daniel Family Memorial Scholarship

Magdalena De La O Freeman—Midland University Fremont Kiwanis Club Scholarship

McKenna Olson—Coach Melcher Scholarship, Marvin G. Welstead Scholarship

Lilly Ramirez—Dr. Darleen Ritter and Skip Anderson Class of 1962 Scholarship

Cade Rasmussen—Allyssa, Sheldon, Mariah Johnson Memorial Scholarship, Fremont Rotary Youth Scholarship, LaVern F. Lueschen Scholarship, Richard A. and Joyce E. Klebe Scholarship, Trey Hansen Memorial Scholarship

Bryce Reeson—H.M. “Micky” Krupinsky Scholarship, Jamie Charleston Scholarship, Ray Mitchell Golf Scholarship

Titus Richardson—Team Mates Mentoring Program Scholarship

Will Schulz—Alexander N. Lamme Academic-Athletic Scholarship

Emmalee Sheppard—Al & Patti Bahe Memorial Scholarship, Arbor Vitae Eastern Star Scholarship, Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel Scholarship, Fremont PTA/PTSA Council Scholarship, James L. Paulin Fremont Kiwanis Club Scholarship, Kim Koski Memorial Scholarship, Pat Murphy Track and Field Scholarship

Faith Steffen—Don and Jan Hinds Educational Scholarship

Jennifer Tenney-Sierra—Fremont Noon Kiwanis Harold Anderson Scholarship, Loren Nothwehr Scholarship

McKenzie Thayer—Jamie Charleston Scholarship

Whitney Walling—Elvera Eckdahl Scholarship, Tyler Walling Memorial Scholarship

Braeden Willnerd—Matthew Hartmann Memorial Scholarship, Valerie Post Memorial Scholarship

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School

Rebecca Baker—Fremont Business & Professional Womens Scholarship

Carlee Hapke—George and Theresa Adams Scholarship

Kaitlyn Mlnarik—Haines Hill Memorial Scholarship

Caitlin Pitt—Fremont Rotary Youth Scholarship, Richard A. and Joyce E. Klebe Scholarship

Megan Stieren—Cecil Anderson Vocational Kiwanis Club Scholarship, First State Bank & Trust Company Hometown Support Scholarship, Fremont Noon Kiwanis Harold Anderson Scholarship

Adam Wiese—American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 Scholarship, First State Bank & Trust Company Hometown Support Scholarship, Freeman Vocational Fremont Kiwanis Club Scholarship

Arlington High School

Jack Bang—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship

Trevor Denker—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship

Drucilla Eppenbaugh—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship

Luke Hammang—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship, Janet Ludwig Scholarship

Christian Mandagi—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship

Emery McIntosh—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship

Braden Monke—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship, Jerome S. Main Agriculture Scholarship, Kenny Erickson Memorial Scholarship, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—Post 854 Scholarship

Dalton Newcomer—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship, Jake Monke Achievement Scholarship, Keith Hindmarsh Memorial Scholarship, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—Post 854 Scholarship

Darren Olson—Hiram Lodge #52 Masonic Scholarship

Dakota Reece—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship, Kenny Erickson Memorial Scholarship

Edwin Rosenthal—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—Post 854 Scholarship

Kayla Schwedhelm—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship

Paige Shearer—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship

Bailey Taylor—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship

Jordan Tweedy—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship

Augustana University

Katelyn Johnson—Robert L. Tookey Scholarship

Cedar Bluffs High School

Grace Cozad—Cedar Bluffs Alumni Association Scholarship

Reese Hunt—Marty Williamson Memorial Scholarship, Nitz Family Scholarship, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—Post 854 Scholarship

Grace Jensen—Dr. Brian L. Anderson Memorial Scholarship, Robert L. Tookey Scholarship

Morgan Livingston—Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—Post 854 Scholarship

Logan View High School

Aaron Fitzke—Rodney & Amy Mueller Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Kaden Gregory—Dodge County Humane Society Scholarship

Evan Hartman—Dodge County Humane Society Scholarship, Mike Baker Memorial Scholarship

Kaylee Hilbers—Larry and Mary Flamme Family Scholarship

Grace Schlueter—Rhea Family Scholarship

Wyatt Willnerd—Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel Scholarship, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—Post 854 Scholarship

Midland University

Laura Alonzo Tzunux—Cecil Anderson Midland University Fremont Kiwanis Club Scholarship

Millikin University

Hailey Newill—Fremont High School Alumni Student Aid Scholarship

North Bend Central High School

Paige Dunker—Grace Cunningham, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Scholarship

Kaitlyn Emanuel—Kristine Gale Leadership Scholarship, Mildred Hindmarsh Scholarship, Jake Monke Achievement Scholarship

Abbygail Johnson—Grand Passage Sportsman Scholarship

Nebraska Wesleyan University

Shannon Engel—Robert L. Tookey Scholarship

Oakland-Craig High School

Laryn Johnson—Fremont Credit Professionals Scholarship

Tekamah-Herman High School

Bret Brenneis—Emmett & Mae Johnson Scholarship

Hayley Niewohner—Emmett & Mae Johnson Scholarship

University of Nebraska-Kearney

Morgan Ondracek—Fremont Business & Professional Womens Scholarship

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Dawson Glause—Francis George Conrad Scholarship

Yukina Higashi—Robert L. Tookey Scholarship

Hannah Williams—Bruce Gocken Memorial Business Scholarship