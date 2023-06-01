More than 120 Fremont area students will get a monetary boost to their college careers.
The Fremont Area Community Foundation has awarded a record amount of $136,700 in scholarship funds this month to graduating seniors from eight area high schools by the Fremont Area Community Foundation.
FACF also administers scholarship funds for North Bend Central School which totaled $27,100 this spring.
This year, 121 area students submitted 1,009 applications, an FACF press release stated. Approximately 110 area reviewers scored the scholarship applications.
From music to business, scholarships are available in all different areas of study. Most are available for students attending two- or four-year colleges or universities. Some scholarships focus on academic achievement or areas of study. Others recognize extracurricular activities or financial need.
People are also reading…
“Thanks to the generosity of many donors, hundreds of area youth have benefitted from scholarships administered by the Fremont Area Community Foundation,” said Melissa Diers, executive director of the foundation. “And our online application makes it easy for students to apply and reviewers to score.”
Students who received scholarships graduated from: Archbishop High School, Arlington High School, Cedar Bluffs High School, Fremont High School, Logan View High School, North Bend Central High School, Oakland-Craig High School and Tekamah-Herman High School.
The following are the students who received grants from the Fremont Area Community Foundation in 2023.
Fremont High School
Benny Alfaro—American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 Scholarship, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—Post 854 Scholarship
McKenna Barker—First State Bank & Trust Company Hometown Support Scholarship, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—Post 854 Scholarship
Emma Benson—Dave Williams Golf Scholarship
Abigayle Bigsby—Robert Yanike Music Scholarship, Terry J. McClain Scholarship
Molly Brester—Matthew Hartmann Memorial Scholarship
Jacob Broeker—Rodney & Amy Mueller Johnson Memorial Scholarship
Alexia Christ—Team Mates Mentoring Program Scholarship
Ella Cooper—Pat Murphy Track and Field Scholarship, Sherlock Nursing Scholarship
Joscelyn Dake—Jason Bechtel Memorial Welding Academy Scholarship
Jacilyn Foster—Fremont PTA/PTSA Council Scholarship
Carter Franzen—Dave Williams Golf Scholarship, Fremont High School Alumni Student Aid Scholarship
Emily Giese—Dodge County Humane Society Scholarship
Danica Holt—Dodge County Humane Society Scholarship
Cameron Indra—Sam Heineman Business Student of the Year Scholarship
Jenna Knuppel—E.V. “Vic” and Lois Nielsen Fremont Noon Optimists Scholarship
Allison Merrill—Coach Melcher Scholarship
Bethany Miller—James Ebers Scholarship
Hailey Newill—Daniel Family Memorial Scholarship
Magdalena De La O Freeman—Midland University Fremont Kiwanis Club Scholarship
McKenna Olson—Coach Melcher Scholarship, Marvin G. Welstead Scholarship
Lilly Ramirez—Dr. Darleen Ritter and Skip Anderson Class of 1962 Scholarship
Cade Rasmussen—Allyssa, Sheldon, Mariah Johnson Memorial Scholarship, Fremont Rotary Youth Scholarship, LaVern F. Lueschen Scholarship, Richard A. and Joyce E. Klebe Scholarship, Trey Hansen Memorial Scholarship
Bryce Reeson—H.M. “Micky” Krupinsky Scholarship, Jamie Charleston Scholarship, Ray Mitchell Golf Scholarship
Titus Richardson—Team Mates Mentoring Program Scholarship
Will Schulz—Alexander N. Lamme Academic-Athletic Scholarship
Emmalee Sheppard—Al & Patti Bahe Memorial Scholarship, Arbor Vitae Eastern Star Scholarship, Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel Scholarship, Fremont PTA/PTSA Council Scholarship, James L. Paulin Fremont Kiwanis Club Scholarship, Kim Koski Memorial Scholarship, Pat Murphy Track and Field Scholarship
Faith Steffen—Don and Jan Hinds Educational Scholarship
Jennifer Tenney-Sierra—Fremont Noon Kiwanis Harold Anderson Scholarship, Loren Nothwehr Scholarship
McKenzie Thayer—Jamie Charleston Scholarship
Whitney Walling—Elvera Eckdahl Scholarship, Tyler Walling Memorial Scholarship
Braeden Willnerd—Matthew Hartmann Memorial Scholarship, Valerie Post Memorial Scholarship
Archbishop Bergan Catholic School
Rebecca Baker—Fremont Business & Professional Womens Scholarship
Carlee Hapke—George and Theresa Adams Scholarship
Kaitlyn Mlnarik—Haines Hill Memorial Scholarship
Caitlin Pitt—Fremont Rotary Youth Scholarship, Richard A. and Joyce E. Klebe Scholarship
Megan Stieren—Cecil Anderson Vocational Kiwanis Club Scholarship, First State Bank & Trust Company Hometown Support Scholarship, Fremont Noon Kiwanis Harold Anderson Scholarship
Adam Wiese—American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 Scholarship, First State Bank & Trust Company Hometown Support Scholarship, Freeman Vocational Fremont Kiwanis Club Scholarship
Arlington High School
Jack Bang—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship
Trevor Denker—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship
Drucilla Eppenbaugh—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship
Luke Hammang—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship, Janet Ludwig Scholarship
Christian Mandagi—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship
Emery McIntosh—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship
Braden Monke—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship, Jerome S. Main Agriculture Scholarship, Kenny Erickson Memorial Scholarship, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—Post 854 Scholarship
Dalton Newcomer—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship, Jake Monke Achievement Scholarship, Keith Hindmarsh Memorial Scholarship, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—Post 854 Scholarship
Darren Olson—Hiram Lodge #52 Masonic Scholarship
Dakota Reece—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship, Kenny Erickson Memorial Scholarship
Edwin Rosenthal—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—Post 854 Scholarship
Kayla Schwedhelm—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship
Paige Shearer—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship
Bailey Taylor—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship
Jordan Tweedy—Arlington Education Foundation Scholarship
Augustana University
Katelyn Johnson—Robert L. Tookey Scholarship
Cedar Bluffs High School
Grace Cozad—Cedar Bluffs Alumni Association Scholarship
Reese Hunt—Marty Williamson Memorial Scholarship, Nitz Family Scholarship, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—Post 854 Scholarship
Grace Jensen—Dr. Brian L. Anderson Memorial Scholarship, Robert L. Tookey Scholarship
Morgan Livingston—Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—Post 854 Scholarship
Logan View High School
Aaron Fitzke—Rodney & Amy Mueller Johnson Memorial Scholarship
Kaden Gregory—Dodge County Humane Society Scholarship
Evan Hartman—Dodge County Humane Society Scholarship, Mike Baker Memorial Scholarship
Kaylee Hilbers—Larry and Mary Flamme Family Scholarship
Grace Schlueter—Rhea Family Scholarship
Wyatt Willnerd—Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel Scholarship, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—Post 854 Scholarship
Midland University
Laura Alonzo Tzunux—Cecil Anderson Midland University Fremont Kiwanis Club Scholarship
Millikin University
Hailey Newill—Fremont High School Alumni Student Aid Scholarship
North Bend Central High School
Paige Dunker—Grace Cunningham, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Scholarship
Kaitlyn Emanuel—Kristine Gale Leadership Scholarship, Mildred Hindmarsh Scholarship, Jake Monke Achievement Scholarship
Abbygail Johnson—Grand Passage Sportsman Scholarship
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Shannon Engel—Robert L. Tookey Scholarship
Oakland-Craig High School
Laryn Johnson—Fremont Credit Professionals Scholarship
Tekamah-Herman High School
Bret Brenneis—Emmett & Mae Johnson Scholarship
Hayley Niewohner—Emmett & Mae Johnson Scholarship
University of Nebraska-Kearney
Morgan Ondracek—Fremont Business & Professional Womens Scholarship
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Dawson Glause—Francis George Conrad Scholarship
Yukina Higashi—Robert L. Tookey Scholarship
Hannah Williams—Bruce Gocken Memorial Business Scholarship