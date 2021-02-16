Fremont Area Community Foundation grants $100,000 to Keene Memorial Library

Laura England-Biggs understands the critical need for a library in a community.

England-Biggs is interim director at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont. In this role, she continually sees students, job seekers and workers who depend on the local facility.

“We are reaching out to serve not only those who want to use the library, but those who need to use the library — those folks who don’t have internet or a computer at home that works and need access for job searching, for homework — for even working from home. Some folks come in with laptops and do their work from home at their second home, which is the library,” she said.

These are a few reasons why England-Biggs is pleased that the Fremont Area Community Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to the library for its expansion project.

“For the Fremont Area Community Foundation, this reflects one of our larger grant awards,” said Melissa Diers, executive director. “We felt it was important to support this project — especially at this level, because our public library serves as a community hub for the Fremont area and it has been for over 100 years.”