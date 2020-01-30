Graduating seniors have an opportunity through the Fremont Area Community Foundation.
The foundation is offering scholarships to students in the Fremont area when its online portal opens Feb. 1. The deadline to apply is April 1.
Each spring, the foundation administers 74 scholarship funds and awards of more than $100,000, said Melissa Diers, executive director.
Scholarships are available in all different areas of study and most are available for students attending two- or four-year colleges or universities. Some scholarships focus on academic achievement or area of study.
Others recognize extracurricular activities or financial need.
“Thanks to the generosity of many donors, hundreds of area youth have benefitted from scholarships administered by the Fremont Area Community Foundation,” Diers said. “And our online application makes it easy to apply. Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, students can begin the application process by visiting www.facfoundation.org and clicking on ‘Scholarships.’”
Graduating seniors from the following high schools are eligible: Fremont, Archbishop-Bergan, Arlington, Bancroft-Rosalie, Bennington, Blair, Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson, Douglas County West, Fort Calhoun, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Howells-Dodge, Leigh, Logan View, Lyons-Decatur, Mead, North Bend, Oakland-Craig, Scribner-Snyder, Schuyler, Tekamah-Herman, Wahoo-Neumann, Wahoo Public, West Point-Beemer, Wisner-Pilger and Yutan.
For more information about FACF scholarships, contact Amy at (402) 721-4252.
Founded in 1980 with a single estate gift, the FACF connects donors, nonprofits and community leaders with the needs of the community.
Thus far, more than $31 million has been distributed throughout Fremont and the greater Dodge County area in the form of scholarships and grants in five areas of interest including: arts and culture, civic improvement, education, health and recreation and social services.
The foundation currently administers nearly $28 million in community assets.
For more information about FACF, call 402-721-4252 or visit www.facfoundation.org