Fremont Bergan seniors, have you turned in your senior photo?

The Fremont Tribune will be honoring area graduating seniors in our 2020 Graduation & Beyond section in May.
Due to the recent circumstances surrounding school closures, the deadline to turn in senior photos has been extended to Friday, April 3.
You have free articles remaining.
Photos from the following Fremont Bergan seniors have not yet been received: Lily Bojanski, Teerapat Chairatanatrai, Peyton Cone, Katelyn Coon, Allie DeGroff, Bryce Fernau, Xandir Greve, David Hinojosa, Ryan Rolle, Eli Simonson, Zoe Waage.
Photos can be emailed (.jpg format) to tgreunke@fremonttribune.com. The Tribune’s office is currently closed for walk-in customers, but we do have a drop slot to the left of our front door if you wish to drop off a print of your photo. Be sure to include your full name and school with your photo.
Up-close, head and shoulders color photos are strongly encouraged for best reproduction. If you have any questions, contact Tammy Greunke at tgreunke@fremonttribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!