You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fremont Bergan seniors, have you turned in your senior photo?
View Comments

Fremont Bergan seniors, have you turned in your senior photo?

{{featured_button_text}}
Bergan

The Fremont Tribune will be honoring area graduating seniors in our 2020 Graduation & Beyond section in May.

Due to the recent circumstances surrounding school closures, the deadline to turn in senior photos has been extended to Friday, April 3.

Photos from the following Fremont Bergan seniors have not yet been received: Lily Bojanski, Teerapat Chairatanatrai, Peyton Cone, Katelyn Coon, Allie DeGroff, Bryce Fernau, Xandir Greve, David Hinojosa, Ryan Rolle, Eli Simonson, Zoe Waage.

Photos can be emailed (.jpg format) to tgreunke@fremonttribune.com. The Tribune’s office is currently closed for walk-in customers, but we do have a drop slot to the left of our front door if you wish to drop off a print of your photo. Be sure to include your full name and school with your photo.

Up-close, head and shoulders color photos are strongly encouraged for best reproduction. If you have any questions, contact Tammy Greunke at tgreunke@fremonttribune.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News