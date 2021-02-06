Fremont Diaper Bank receives $10,000 donation, funds entire year of diaper supplies

The Fremont Diaper Bank was running out of its most valuable resource.
The diaper bank, established in 2018 under the Sixpence Program at Fremont Public Schools, was struggling to keep its supply of diapers filled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, a $10,000 donation from the Fremont Area Community Foundation has provided the funding necessary to keep the diaper bank stocked through the end of the year.
Typically, the program is able to keep a steady supply of diapers for parents in need of the resource throughout the year thanks to monetary donations from local businesses, Sixpence Program Director Lauren Stoklasa said.
That supply tends to remain in demand, too. In 2019, the diaper bank provided approximately 409 families with diapers at no cost. That number doubled in 2020, with 834 families visiting the diaper bank in need of supplies.
“The diaper bank committee understands that due to the pandemic more families were experiencing financial hardships; therefore, families needed to access the diaper bank more,” Stoklasa said.
In a normal year, the diaper bank would follow a fundraising blueprint that would focus on specific local businesses each month. The diaper bank would create a “friendly competition” among those businesses each month, putting a new spin on their fundraising efforts.
“So we tried to make it a very friendly competition,” Stoklasa said. “That was also an easier way for us to categorize, so that we were always trying to have a month that kind of fit so it wasn’t just random businesses every month.”
When the pandemic hit and businesses began to temporarily close around the area, the diaper bank saw its source of fundraising dry up.
Outside of some monetary donations throughout the year, Stoklasa said the program had to operate while using up the remaining supplies it had in storage.
“We also knew that these organizations were struggling to keep their doors open and to keep their employees and everything like that, so we just didn’t feel that we could be reaching out to them anymore for donations, because of the trying times,” she said. “So it really was a hard year.”
The donation came at the right time for the program. Last week, the diaper bank ran out of all sizes of diapers for the first time since its inception.
“We have never had to tell a family no when they’ve come in and asked for diapers,” she said. “So, just to see the despair in the family’s eyes who were really dependent on that, it was just gut wrenching. So, it came at the most perfect time.”
Melissa Diers, executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation, said it was important to provide security to the diaper bank based on the services they provide to the community.
“Our board of directors felt it was important that we do what we can do to help shore up supplies wherever they’re needed within our non-profit community so that we can continue to support those families who are being impacted by COVID,” she said.
As a partner of the Fremont Family Coalition, Diers said the Sixpence Foundation serves an important mission in helping families grow and stay healthy.
“We have a number of organizations that all address a unique part of that challenge, and one of Sixpence’s core initiatives is to help families get off to a good start,” she said.
Diers added that supporting nonprofit organizations such as Sixpence Program is a critical objective for the foundation.
“We’ve made good progress putting in place prevention programs that help families move forward and become sustainable,” she said. “The flood and pandemic have thrown curveballs for a lot of folks involved in those efforts, so it’s our goal as a foundation to continue to support their work, because it’s so important that we not lose ground with what we’ve already established, so we want to continue to support those strong efforts in any way that we can.”
Stoklasa said the diaper bank would not be able to operate without the funds donated by the foundation. She said being able to rely on the organization’s support during a difficult time is representative of Fremont’s giving nature.
“They are so wonderful to work with and you can see the compassion that they have for families,” she said. “If we did not receive this grant, they would not be receiving diapers. Therefore, a lot of families in the Fremont community would have to make the difficult decision of paying that medical bill or buying a box of diapers for their children. It may seem small, but we’re changing people’s lives and we could not have done that without the FACF.”