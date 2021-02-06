Fremont Diaper Bank receives $10,000 donation, funds entire year of diaper supplies

“So we tried to make it a very friendly competition,” Stoklasa said. “That was also an easier way for us to categorize, so that we were always trying to have a month that kind of fit so it wasn’t just random businesses every month.”

When the pandemic hit and businesses began to temporarily close around the area, the diaper bank saw its source of fundraising dry up.

Outside of some monetary donations throughout the year, Stoklasa said the program had to operate while using up the remaining supplies it had in storage.

“We also knew that these organizations were struggling to keep their doors open and to keep their employees and everything like that, so we just didn’t feel that we could be reaching out to them anymore for donations, because of the trying times,” she said. “So it really was a hard year.”

The donation came at the right time for the program. Last week, the diaper bank ran out of all sizes of diapers for the first time since its inception.

“We have never had to tell a family no when they’ve come in and asked for diapers,” she said. “So, just to see the despair in the family’s eyes who were really dependent on that, it was just gut wrenching. So, it came at the most perfect time.”