Fremont elementary teacher wins Cox Education Hero Award

Ashley Mruz, a first-grade teacher at Bell Field Elementary School in Fremont, has earned a Cox Education Hero Award.

Ashley Mruz

Mruz

Cox and NFM have come together to celebrate the dedication of educators and school employees through the Education Heroes campaign.

In March, Cox invited community members to nominate their favorite teacher, paraprofessional, administrative or custodial staff member, nurse, counselor, or learning specialist — and share about what makes that individual a hero.

After receiving over 235 nominations, a panel of leaders from Cox selected the 50 winners.

Mruz and the other honorees will receive a prize package consisting of a $250 gift card to NFM, an Education Heroes water bottle, and Education Heroes t-shirts for staff members at their school.

