Fremont girl among photo contest winners
  • Updated
Local News

Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha recently announced the winners of the NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing.

The contest, which encouraged Nebraskans 13 years old and younger to celebrate their agricultural heritage and academic dreams through the submission of a farm-themed photo, awarded six randomly-selected winners with a $1,000 NEST 529 College Savings Plan account contribution.

Raeleigh Schmid, 10, of Fremont was one of two winners in the 1st Congressional District.

For a list of past and currently running NEST 529 scholarships, visit NEST529.com/scholarships.

