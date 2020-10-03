Fremont Girl Scouts receive scholarships

Two Fremont Girl Scouts are the recipients of the 2020 Olson Memorial Girl Scout Scholarship.

Emily Giese and Katelyn Morton of Fremont will each receive $500 for higher education expenses at an accredited college or university.

Recipients must be full-time college students within one year of high school graduation. The scholarship money can be applied toward tuition, books, room and board, or special fees.

Giese is a 2020 graduate of Fremont High School who plans to study biomedical science and pre-veterinarian coursework at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri. An honors student throughout high school, Giese played on a traveling softball team, lettered academically all four years, belonged to Key Club and volunteered at a local food pantry. She was a Girl Scout for 13 years.

Morton, also a Fremont High School graduate, will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue degrees in elementary education and developmental psychology. During high school, Morton was a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society and played in band and orchestra. Through Girl Scouts, she volunteered at a food pantry.