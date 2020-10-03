Fremont Girl Scouts receive scholarships

Two Fremont Girl Scouts are the recipients of the 2020 Olson Memorial Girl Scout Scholarship.
Emily Giese and Katelyn Morton of Fremont will each receive $500 for higher education expenses at an accredited college or university.
Recipients must be full-time college students within one year of high school graduation. The scholarship money can be applied toward tuition, books, room and board, or special fees.
Giese is a 2020 graduate of Fremont High School who plans to study biomedical science and pre-veterinarian coursework at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri. An honors student throughout high school, Giese played on a traveling softball team, lettered academically all four years, belonged to Key Club and volunteered at a local food pantry. She was a Girl Scout for 13 years.
Morton, also a Fremont High School graduate, will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue degrees in elementary education and developmental psychology. During high school, Morton was a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society and played in band and orchestra. Through Girl Scouts, she volunteered at a food pantry.
In the mid-1990s, Grant and Berenice Olson established an endowment fund for the former Prairie Hills Girl Scout Council to support Girl Scouting in northeast Nebraska. The fund supported financial assistance for girls, improvements to Camp Crossed Arrows and the Columbus Service Center, and scholarships.
When the Nebraska Girl Scout councils merged and the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska council was formed in 2008, the fund was renamed the Olson Memorial Girl Scout Scholarship Program, honoring the family who created the endowment and focusing on scholarship awards.
