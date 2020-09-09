Fremont High fall production will be entirely virtual

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fremont High School drama teacher Caitie Hays elected to go with an entirely virtual cabaret-style show, called “The Last 20 Years of Broadway,” rather than a traditional fall play format this year.
“As far as I know, this will be the first virtual (fall) play (in school history),” Hays said. “I feel great about the opportunity for the students and I just hope all of the technology will come together to make the final product equal the hard work the students are putting into the show.”
Hays decided to choose a cabaret, which is a grouping of songs designed to entertain a crowd, because of her previous experience and this style of show.
“I assistant directed many cabarets while I was in college, so that gives me a lot of experience,” said Hays. “Musical theater is also a big passion of mine, so I wanted to do something along those lines.”
In order to accommodate the social distancing protocols in place at FHS (caused by the COVID-19 pandemic), Hays said she had to alter the tryout process.
Usually, Hays said she would have had students come into her classroom and either sing or read parts of a script for her, but not this year.
“Every student auditioned with 30 second singing videos with a song of their choice,” said Hays. “I let them suggest what kind of song they would like to sing (for the cabaret), but I made the final decision.”
Because she was unable to hold traditional rehearsals, Hays said she had to put the fall show together in a different fashion this year.
“We had to have each student record themselves singing their song,” Hays said, “and then I edited them together to create a video of all of the songs.”
The cabaret will feature 22 FHS singers who will sing 18 songs (nine in both acts) during the 90-minute show.
“We wanted to do a mixture of upbeat songs and ballads so that it didn’t get too boring,” Hays said, “so that was important in deciding what kind of song each student will sing.”
Hays said she has high expectations for this year’s virtual showing of, “The Last 20 Years of Broadway.”
“My expectations are that the students will be amazing,” Hays said. “The technology will be whatever it is, but I have high hopes that we will pull together an amazing show. I’m mostly proud of how my students are just going with the flow and trying to make an amazing performance happen at a time when most performances are being cancelled.”
