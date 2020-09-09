Fremont High fall production will be entirely virtual

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fremont High School drama teacher Caitie Hays elected to go with an entirely virtual cabaret-style show, called “The Last 20 Years of Broadway,” rather than a traditional fall play format this year.

“As far as I know, this will be the first virtual (fall) play (in school history),” Hays said. “I feel great about the opportunity for the students and I just hope all of the technology will come together to make the final product equal the hard work the students are putting into the show.”

Hays decided to choose a cabaret, which is a grouping of songs designed to entertain a crowd, because of her previous experience and this style of show.

“I assistant directed many cabarets while I was in college, so that gives me a lot of experience,” said Hays. “Musical theater is also a big passion of mine, so I wanted to do something along those lines.”

In order to accommodate the social distancing protocols in place at FHS (caused by the COVID-19 pandemic), Hays said she had to alter the tryout process.

Usually, Hays said she would have had students come into her classroom and either sing or read parts of a script for her, but not this year.