Bethany Miller of Fremont has been awarded a Neihardt Scholarship to continue her education at Wayne State College.

The Neihardt Scholarship is worth four years of tuition and housing paid in full. Miller is one of 15 students to receive the Neihardt Scholarship.

Miller, the daughter of Chris and Jill Miller, graduated Summa Cum Laude with High Distinction from Fremont High School in 2023.

She was involved in band and jazz band for four years at FHS, being a drum major for three years; choir for four years; tennis for four years; and softball for two years. She was a member of the National Honor Society, National German Honor Society and Tri M National Music Honor Society.