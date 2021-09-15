Fremont High health students go hands-on with personal protective equipment

As healthcare workers don personal protective equipment just about every day, students at Fremont High School recently got to step into their shoes.

Students in Tucker Platt’s Introduction to Health Science class took part in a PPE lab activity in which they wore the equipment and learned more about its uses earlier this month.

“They thought it was kind of goofy at first, putting on these different gowns and hair covers and stuff in class,” he said. “But they ultimately thought that it was a really cool experience and had a lot of fun with it.”

This is Platt’s first year as a physical education and family consumer science teacher at FHS. Getting to wear PPE is typical of Introduction to Health Science, as Kim Harrill’s class took part in the lab last April.

“It’s an exploratory class where students are able to learn a broad overview of the different systems of the body and medical field,” Platt said. “It’s basically to try to give the students an understanding and give them a feel for if they’re interested in going into the health career field.”

Along with hands-on activities, the students also get to hear first-hand from healthcare professionals, including those working at Methodist Fremont Health.