Fremont High’s one-act play team gets 5th at state finals

The hopes of bringing home a state title in one-act plays did not materialize on Friday, Dec. 9, for the Fremont High School theater program, but the director of the team is proud of the Tigers’ effort on the stage.

Caitie Hays, the theater teacher at Fremont High School, said the one-act play, “Dracula,” placed fifth in the Nebraska School Activities Association class “A” state finals on Friday, falling to eventual champion Malcolm High School.

“It was great. The kids had one of their best shows ever,” Hays said Monday, Dec. 12. “While I wished we could have placed higher, I am so incredibly proud of our students. I am proud of their hard work. I am also proud that we made other people at the competition feel positive. Almost everywhere we perform, people from other programs express how positive we are.”

The 80-member team had advanced to the Dec. 9 state finals round after winning the district competition in Kearney the week before. At the state finals, hosted at Norfolk High School, the team competed against five other high schools. The champion was Malcolm High School, followed by Gretna in second place; Norfolk in third place; Lincoln East in fourth and North Platte in sixth place.

Hays, who has been building the Fremont theater program up during her four years as the main subject teacher, said the Tigers’ 80-member team was competing against tough competition and larger teams at the event.

“Other teams have as many as 120 members, we only have 80. Schools like Malcolm and Gretna have had programs for decades,” Hays added. “We’re like David in the ring with Goliath.”

One-act play competition falls under the NSAA play production category. The event sees students construct the play set in 10 minutes; perform the play for 30 minutes, not going past that limit; then students have five minutes to tear down the set.

The Fremont theater team was last in the state finals in 2020, when they got third place. Their prior appearance in the final round of competition prior to 2020 was in 2004.

Hays said six student actors in the play were nominated for outstanding acting honors, which was a great achievement. Those nominated included: seniors Ava Woods, Jacilyn Foster, Harley Boutard and Cade Rasmussen; as well as juniors Peyton Styskal and Matthew Canales.

Part of the team’s mantra, Hays explained, is being as supportive and positive to all they encounter during their competitions – exuding joy, happiness and positivity.

“We always support other theater programs and give them a standing ovation. We never criticize other programs and keep any comments we have private,” Hays said. “We work really hard at being positive and lending our support to all.

Hays said the experience of landing at the state finals for the second time in three years will only help Fremont student actors and theater participants in the future to possibly win a title.

“We’re getting to the level of the big dogs. It is an incredible accomplishment to be fifth in the entire state,” she added. “Eventually, we will be up to the (championship) level.”