Fremont High School Class of 1966 plans September reunion
Fremont High School Class of 1966 plans September reunion

FHS first day exterior
Noah Johnson

Members of the Fremont High School Class of 1966 and teachers of that era are invited to the 55th class reunion on Sept. 14 and 15.

A casual buffet will be held Sept. 14 at the Woodcliff Restaurant beginning at 5:30 p.m. A casual lunch at The Tow Line is planned at noon Sept. 15 with cocktails and a buffet dinner at the Fremont Golf Club beginning at 6 p.m. that evening.

Contact Chris Meyer at 216-374-8736 or cmeyer327@gmail.com for further details.

