Fremont High School Class of 1972 plans 50th reunion

The Fremont High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th reunion on June 24-25.

The first event will be from 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Fremont State Lakes Group Lodge. A $6 entry pass is needed to enter the lakes. Pizza will be delivered at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Attendees can bring their own beverages.

The main event is set for 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Fremont Golf Club, 2710 N. Somers Ave. There will be a cash bar. An hors d’oeuvres buffet will begin at 7 p.m. Bobby Figueroa will provide entertainment at 9 p.m. There also will be door prizes. Required dress for the golf club is collared shirts, no ball caps or holey jeans.

The cost for Friday night only is $20 per person while Saturday night only is $40 per person. The cost for both nights is $50 per person.

Classmates wishing to attend are asked to RSVP by May 15. Send a check payable to Ken Vergith (402-499-6510), 8008 Hanna Point Place, Lincoln, NE 68516. Include the names, number of people and nights attending.

