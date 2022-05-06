 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont High School Class of 1972 plans 50th reunion

  • Updated
  • 0
FHS logo

The Fremont High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th reunion on June 24-25.

The first event will be from 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Fremont State Lakes Group Lodge. A $6 entry pass is needed to enter the lakes. Pizza will be delivered at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Attendees can bring their own beverages.

The main event is set for 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Fremont Golf Club, 2710 N. Somers Ave. There will be a cash bar. An hors d’oeuvres buffet will begin at 7 p.m. Bobby Figueroa will provide entertainment at 9 p.m. There also will be door prizes. Required dress for the golf club is collared shirts, no ball caps or holey jeans.

The cost for Friday night only is $20 per person while Saturday night only is $40 per person. The cost for both nights is $50 per person.

Classmates wishing to attend are asked to RSVP by May 15. Send a check payable to Ken Vergith (402-499-6510), 8008 Hanna Point Place, Lincoln, NE 68516. Include the names, number of people and nights attending.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive 2.38 carat ‘Frankenstone’ brown diamond discovered in Arkansas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News