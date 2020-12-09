Fremont High School establishes centralized 'hub' for students, families

Prior to The Hub’s inception, Cudly said there hadn’t been a formal, centralized effort to provide these products to students and their families.

“I do know that a lot of individual teachers take on this responsibility,” he said. “... So this just tries to get it more efficient by putting it in one spot and having somebody look over it.”

Cudly noted other community organizations such as Uniquely Yours Stability Support and the Fremont Area United Way as important resources for the school as it moves forward with the project.

“I really believe that this is going to be one more step to break down barriers of access and make sure that kids and families get what they need when they need it,” he said.

Kobza said her goal for The Hub is two-fold; she hopes to address the physiological needs of her students while building up better relationships with them at the same time.

“We’re hopeful that, by having a relationship with us, we can help them build that trust with those organizations by saying, ‘It’s OK, you can get their help,’” she said. “We’re hoping to just improve those relationships and trust in the community.”

