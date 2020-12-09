Fremont High School establishes centralized 'hub' for students, families

Fremont High School is looking to create a centralized hub meant to provide students with much-needed resources for them and their family.
The student pantry, dubbed The Hub, is a new project created by Together 4 Fremont and other school officials. The name lends itself to the project’s goal, which is meant to connect students with local organizations, like LifeHouse Pantry, to receive resources such as food, clothing and personal hygiene products.
Brent Cudly, a member of Together 4 Fremont and the director of Professional Learning and Federal Programs at Fremont Public Schools, said one of the significant roadblocks students face when receiving these resources is accessibility.
With The Hub, he said that problem disappears.
“The biggest thing that is helpful with this being at the school is that kids don’t have to try and get transportation, or their families don’t have to try and get transportation, to LifeHouse to pick up food,” he said. “They’re already at the school.”
Erica Kobza, a member of Together 4 Fremont and dean of students at Fremont High School, said the project represents everything she is passionate about when it comes to education.
As a middle school teacher before taking on her role as dean of students, Kobza said she saw firsthand how some older students are hesitant to reach out for help when they need it.
Issues like food insecurity are an issue in the community, so Kobza said it was important to ensure that students are given the resources they need.
“For us, it’s about identifying kids who may otherwise slip through the cracks and make sure they have access to the things that they need,” she said. “High school is hard and if a student doesn’t have food, if they don’t have clothes, if they can’t take care of themselves on a physiological level, then it’s really hard for us to expect them to come here and learn and do what they need to do to graduate.”
Cudly said the idea for creating The Hub came after conversations between school administrators about issues such as food insecurity and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Whether nationally or locally, we’re hearing a lot about how food insecurity is such a big, big problem right now,” he said. “What I’ve learned from the COVID-19 Task Force in the food insecurity community is that, a lot of times right now, it’s not even the money necessarily being the issue.”
Instead, Cudly said food insecurity can sometimes stem from issues with distribution failing to keep up with demand.
“It feels like it’s just the right time,” he said. “As we move past COVID, I think that it’s just a good idea for forever.”
Prior to The Hub’s inception, Cudly said there hadn’t been a formal, centralized effort to provide these products to students and their families.
“I do know that a lot of individual teachers take on this responsibility,” he said. “... So this just tries to get it more efficient by putting it in one spot and having somebody look over it.”
Cudly noted other community organizations such as Uniquely Yours Stability Support and the Fremont Area United Way as important resources for the school as it moves forward with the project.
“I really believe that this is going to be one more step to break down barriers of access and make sure that kids and families get what they need when they need it,” he said.
Kobza said her goal for The Hub is two-fold; she hopes to address the physiological needs of her students while building up better relationships with them at the same time.
“We’re hopeful that, by having a relationship with us, we can help them build that trust with those organizations by saying, ‘It’s OK, you can get their help,’” she said. “We’re hoping to just improve those relationships and trust in the community.”
