Fremont High School graduate named homecoming royalty finalist at University of Nebraska at Kearney

A Fremont High School graduate is among eight finalists for homecoming royalty at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The finalists were announced Monday during a pep rally on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

The king candidates include Nate Grimm of Fremont, a 2018 graduate of FHS.

UNK’s homecoming king and queen will be crowned Thursday night following the lip-sync competition, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Health and Sports Center. They will also be recognized during the homecoming parade scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney and the home football game set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Cope Stadium.

Homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting, with the final round occurring this week.

Grimm is a senior majoring in psychology with a minor in coaching. A member of Pi Kappa Alpha, he serves as the fraternity’s philanthropy chair and previously served as president. He’s vice president of community service and philanthropy for the Interfraternity Council and president of Greeks Advocating for Healthy Lifestyles.