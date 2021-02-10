Fremont High School Journalism Adviser Jack Denker thanks students for career in education

Jack Denker knew early on in life that he had a strong passion for journalism.

His love of journalism also revolved around his passion for sports. Those two loves carried Denker through his career as a journalist and adviser of high school publications during the last 27 years.

Because of that dedication, Denker was honored with the Journalism Education Association Lifetime Achievement Award last week. He was one of just three instructors across the country to receive the award.

Denker said he remembered listening to sports over the radio with his father as a child. Afterward, he said he would bring his father a story on the game, leaving it for him to read on the kitchen table when he returned from working a graveyard shift.

Upon reflection, Denker said those times served as the spark for his future career.

“That was really my introduction to it,” he said. “It was just a way for me to write. From there on, I knew exactly what I wanted to do and I wanted to be involved in journalism in some way.”

At the same time, Denker said he also wanted to be involved in sports. He said the best way to marry those two together was to go into education.