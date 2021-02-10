Fremont High School Journalism Adviser Jack Denker thanks students for career in education

Jack Denker knew early on in life that he had a strong passion for journalism.
His love of journalism also revolved around his passion for sports. Those two loves carried Denker through his career as a journalist and adviser of high school publications during the last 27 years.
Because of that dedication, Denker was honored with the Journalism Education Association Lifetime Achievement Award last week. He was one of just three instructors across the country to receive the award.
Denker said he remembered listening to sports over the radio with his father as a child. Afterward, he said he would bring his father a story on the game, leaving it for him to read on the kitchen table when he returned from working a graveyard shift.
Upon reflection, Denker said those times served as the spark for his future career.
“That was really my introduction to it,” he said. “It was just a way for me to write. From there on, I knew exactly what I wanted to do and I wanted to be involved in journalism in some way.”
At the same time, Denker said he also wanted to be involved in sports. He said the best way to marry those two together was to go into education.
“It allowed me to teach journalism and begin a coaching career,” he said. “So really, that’s how it all started for me and quite honestly, it’s been most of my life from high school on. It’s just been an awesome ride.”
Denker has spent the last 12 years at Fremont High School teaching journalism and advising The Rustler, the school’s newspaper, and the yearbook. Prior to his time in Fremont, Denker spent 15 years teaching journalism and advising the yearbook in Nebraska City.
He also served on the Nebraska High School Press Association Executive Board from 2012-2015 and has been the adviser for eight Cornhusker award-winning publications.
Denker also has worked as a sports editor, sports reporter and freelance writer for various publications around Nebraska during the last three decades, including The Fremont Tribune, The Nebraska Magazine and The Blair Enterprise.
With deep roots in the state, Denker said he’s always been connected to Nebraska because of his strong familial ties.
“I was born and raised in Nebraska and a lot of my family’s still here and my wife’s family is still here,” he said. “So everything we’ve really known or been a part of has been about Nebraska. It’s been home forever for us.”
Denker said his continued desire to educate students on basic journalism is fueled by his belief in training young adults about the critical importance of the profession.
“The reason that journalism is so necessary is because we, as journalists, have a responsibility to tell the truth and report the truth and we have to continue to teach our young people what that’s all about,” he said. “I just think that the basic fundamentals of journalism — truth, accuracy and telling real stories — is paramount and I’ve always had a passion for doing that and then also teaching it.”
Beginning his teaching career in 1985, Denker has seen journalism change firsthand. In some ways, that has affected the way he has taught in the classroom.
“I’ve lived through these changing times in journalism and so it’s affected me in my professional career, but it’s been a responsibility for me to teach the changing ways of journalism to my students and that’s been a challenge,” he said.
Despite the changes, Denker said he has continued to focus on teaching “good-old fashioned” reporting skills to his students as they look to develop a solid foundation in the medium.
“I’m just a big believer in one-on-one interviews and good, solid journalistic reporting and so we pour a lot of our efforts and emphasis into our school publication,” he said.
FHS Principal Myron Sikora said Denker has brought a wealth of experience in the field of journalism to the classroom over the last decade that has been beneficial to any student interested in the field.
“He’s been a great mentor for students as they go out and gather content for both of those publications,” he said. “We’re thrilled that students have had the opportunity to work with such a professional educator, as well as a professional journalist as they have come through FHS.”
The last 27 years have been an “absolute joy” for Denker. That’s largely due to the hard work of the students whom he has had the chance to teach.
As Denker prepares to head into retirement at the end of the school year, he said he will always remember the hard work from his students.
“They’re going to be the part of FHS that I’m going to miss the most,” he said. “My working relationship with them has just been outstanding and they have given me 100% of their effort, their time and their commitment to this program.”
While receiving the recognition from JEA is an important moment for Denker, he said his crowning achievement from his time at FHS is being able to teach his students the fundamentals of journalism.
“I’m proud of all the work they’ve done over the years that I’ve been here and I’ve been very fortunate to have some great journalists here at FHS,” he said.