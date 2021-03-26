Fremont High School outlines graduation plans

Fremont High School is ramping up graduation plans as the school begins the final quarter of the school year.

The 2021 graduation ceremony is scheduled for May 15 at the Wikert Event Center. The ceremony will be broken down into two groups, with students whose last names range from A-K taking part in the first ceremony at 1 p.m., while students whose last names range from L-Z take part in the 3 p.m. ceremony.

By breaking the ceremony into two blocks, Principal Myron Sikora said more family members will be able to attend each ceremony.

Each student will receive a certain number of tickets that may be given out to family members. Sikora said the number of tickets each student will receive has not yet been determined.

“We are going to try and make it as traditional as we can,” he said.

The school’s plans to have a graduation ceremony in May represent a small step toward a return to normal after pushing last year’s ceremony into July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FHS originally planned to have last year’s ceremony in May, but was ultimately forced to move the ceremony into the summer after Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a Directed Health Measure directing schools to remain closed through the end of May.