Fremont High School outlines graduation plans

Fremont High School is ramping up graduation plans as the school begins the final quarter of the school year.
The 2021 graduation ceremony is scheduled for May 15 at the Wikert Event Center. The ceremony will be broken down into two groups, with students whose last names range from A-K taking part in the first ceremony at 1 p.m., while students whose last names range from L-Z take part in the 3 p.m. ceremony.
By breaking the ceremony into two blocks, Principal Myron Sikora said more family members will be able to attend each ceremony.
Each student will receive a certain number of tickets that may be given out to family members. Sikora said the number of tickets each student will receive has not yet been determined.
“We are going to try and make it as traditional as we can,” he said.
The school’s plans to have a graduation ceremony in May represent a small step toward a return to normal after pushing last year’s ceremony into July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FHS originally planned to have last year’s ceremony in May, but was ultimately forced to move the ceremony into the summer after Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a Directed Health Measure directing schools to remain closed through the end of May.
The ceremony ultimately took place in the Al Bahe Gymnasium and was broken down into three separate afternoon sessions.
Sikora said FHS typically has its graduation ceremonies at Wikert Event Center shortly after Midland University concludes its commencement ceremony.
Midland will have its 2021 commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. May 8 at Wikert Event Center. The ceremony will take place one week prior to FHS’ graduation ceremony.
Midland will require a two-guest limit for each student and masks will be required for all those attending the ceremony.
Sikora said masks will also be required for FHS’s subsequent ceremony.
“Our hope is that next year we can use Midland as the traditional venue with everyone there,” he said.
Sikora said the protocols and practices implemented throughout the year can start to take a toll on students and family, so taking a step to bring back some traditional practices for graduation can go a long way.
“We don’t know the ongoing protocols we’ll be going into next year, but we do see some light at the end of the tunnel and we do look forward to getting back to as normal as a routine as we possibly can,” Sikora said.
After FPS was forced to close its doors across the district due to the COVID-19 pandemic last March, several important activities were either canceled or put on hold.
Whether it was missing out on participating in sports and fine arts or prom, Sikora said many activities students looked forward to the most never happened.
Now, he’s hoping a more traditional graduation ceremony will help seniors at FHS end their high school career on a high note.
“Being able to do some of the things that we normally do is great,” Sikora said. “Time is going to fly by.”