Fremont High School outlines winter sports protocols

Fremont High School has released its protocols for winter sports activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks will be required at all Fremont Public Sports venues, according to the Wednesday press release. Additionally, only two immediate household members per athlete are allowed to attend basketball games and wrestling duals/triangulars.

One immediate household member per athlete will be allowed to attend wrestling invites and swimming duals.

“We’ve had a great start to the school year and success with our fall activity protocols. Our students are excited for the winter sports season,” FHS principal Myron Sikora said in the press release. “We have spent considerable time planning for a safe environment for our students to perform, compete, and showcase their talents.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Athletes will be required to wear masks while on the bench, in the locker room and in hallways. They will not be required to wear a mask while actively participating in their respective sport.

Concessions will not be served at any of the winter sports events. Families will also be asked to sit together while maintaining 6 feet of distance between other groups.